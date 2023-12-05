Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023, the West Bank of Palestine has witnessed a distressing fallout affecting not only its human population but also its vulnerable animal inhabitants. Stray dogs, once reliant on tourists and restaurants for sustenance, now face dire circumstances as the tourism industry collapses, and businesses shut down.

Amidst this crisis, Bethlehem Shelter, the sole registered animal charity in the West Bank, has found itself overwhelmed. Fortunately, the international emergency aid organization Animal Heroes, in collaboration with Bethlehem Shelter, has stepped in to provide a lifeline for thousands of starving dogs, cats, and other animals.

With the exodus of tourists and the closure of catering establishments, the usual sources of food and water for stray animals have vanished. Diana Babish, the Palestinian founder of Bethlehem Shelter, has been on the front lines, working tirelessly to address the urgent needs of these animals. Animal Heroes, led by founder Esther Kef, has joined forces to provide essential supplies, including water, food, and medical attention. Esther emphasizes the critical nature of their intervention, stating, “If we don’t act fast, thousands of animals will not survive.”

The ripple effects of the Israel-Hamas conflict extend beyond the immediate battlegrounds, affecting the West Bank profoundly. Closed businesses and a lack of tourists have exacerbated the struggle for the local population, with only 10% currently employed. This economic downturn has led to an increase in human-animal conflict, as stray dogs venture into homes and refugee camps in search of sustenance.

Diana faces significant challenges in providing medical care to injured animals. The closure of the 24-hour vet clinic in Jerusalem due to border complexities has resulted in tragic outcomes for some animals. Esther recounts a heartbreaking incident involving a puppy with severe injuries that couldn’t receive timely treatment, highlighting the urgent need for streamlined access to medical care.

Despite the adversities, some individuals in the community are stepping up to care for injured animals. A heartening example involves a 10-year-old boy in the Dheisheh refugee camp who sought help for a dog injured by a stone. The collaborative efforts of Bethlehem Shelter and Animal Heroes enabled the dog to receive treatment, leaving the young caretaker overjoyed.

Remarkably, amidst the conflict, citizens of both Israel and Palestine are coming together to care for animals in need. Israelis and Palestinians are working side by side, overcoming risks to aid animals at the border area. Organizations like Dogs R Us, Let the Animals Live, and SOS Pets in Israel are collaborating with Bethlehem Shelter to provide treatment for injured animals and find them adoptive homes.

As the humanitarian crisis unfolds, various charities and NGOs have launched emergency appeals to provide aid to both humans and animals. Animal Heroes is actively supporting Bethlehem Shelter in the West Bank. Esther emphasizes the transparency of their aid distribution, assuring donors that “100 percent of your donation goes to help Diana’s animals.”

Beyond immediate relief efforts, Animal Heroes plans to initiate an educational program in schools and refugee camps. The program aims to foster sensitivity towards animals, nurturing a culture of compassion and care even in the face of adversity.

