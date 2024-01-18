Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A chatty Pomeranian named Sasha was dubbed “Pet of the Week” by Newsweek for her hilariously talkative personality. The pup is not short of things to say. A video shared on Newsweek’s website shows the chatty Pomeranian seeming to reply to every question her human asks. The diminutive dog is sure to let you know what’s on her mind! According to a statement Sasha’s human, Heather Peterson, gave to Newsweek, Sasha lets her people know when she is excited about something by howling. One of her favorite activities is picking Peterson’s daughter up from school. The chatty Pomeranian “turns part wolf” to express her joy when she participates in this activity!
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
