Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One human could not for the life of them figure out why their cat would scream at them whenever they sat at their desk. Eventually, they figured out the funny reason why. The hilarious cat wanted to use their video game console as a heated bed. The moment was documented on the TikTok account @mollyengelberg.

In the video, a cat can be seen sitting next to a television staring at her human. Text overlay on the video explains what the hilarious cat wants. It reads, “this flippin cat… everytime i sat at my desk right here the last three days…she just stands there…right behind the tv…staring at me…screaming at the top of her lungs…and i couldn’t for the life of me figure out why… I would give her food… I would give her treats… I would give her pets… I would give her playtime… and she didn’t want any of it…and I just finally figured out why… she just wanted me to turn on the PS four so that she could have a heated bed… she just wanted me to turn it on so she could sleep… we haven’t used this thing in months cause we bought an Xbox… which is better… so she just wanted…she just wanted her heated bed back… anyway I figured this out is because just a few minutes ago… she went over and turned it on herself… and then sat down and went to sleep… why didn’t you just do that the whole time then”.

TikTok users found the whole situation hilarious. Several joked that although the cat knows how to turn on the PS4, she shouldn’t have to. User dex_sf wrote, “Because that’s YOUR job, hoomin!” Another user, cjeanmaq said, “She was giving you a chance to show your fealty”. Other users were simply upset that the poster said that the Xbox was better than the PS4. “Excuse me did you realy say Xbox is better? That is the reason your cat is screaming at you it’s telling you to use the ps instead of Xbox,” wrote a user. Currently, the video of the hilarious cat and her demand for a heated bed has been liked over 224,000 times.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: