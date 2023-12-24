Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A video posted to the TikTok account @pawsfriendsnetwork shared the heartbreaking reason one senior dog got to open her Christmas gifts early. The senior dog is named Mila. She is 14 years old.

In the video, Mila is shown standing in front of a Christmas tree, wearing a sweater. The senior dog nuzzles a pink gift bag. She sticks her whole head into the bag, seemingly pleased with what she finds inside. She happily munches on some treats she received as a Christmas gift.

However, the text on the video reveals the sad reason that Mila got to open her gifts early. The senior dog has terminal lymphoma. Unfortunately, likely, she will not live until the end of the year.

When Mila received her diagnosis, her foster family decided to adopt her permanently. The senior pup has spent the last three months basking in attention from her new family.

More text on the video urges viewers to consider fostering a senior dog if they are able. Sadly, senior animals face an uphill battle to be adopted. They are frequently overlooked in favor of puppies or younger dogs. However, senior animals can be a great addition to the family. They have often lived in a home before and may already be housebroken, know basic commands, and have experience living with children or other dogs.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

