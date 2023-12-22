Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Irish Wolfhound named Arthur is a gentle giant! A pair of viral videos show the huge pup accidentally squishing one of his humans in an attempt to cuddle. Luckily the huge Irish Wolfhound is so adorable that he was immediately forgiven.
@dammitarthur
every morning. Arthur finds the sleepiest person to sleep with and dumps his behind on them before they’ve realized what has happened. #irishwolfhound #dammitarthur #nebraska #giant #tall #huge #puppy #dog
TikTok account @dammitarthur shared the funny videos. In the first clip, the Irish Wolfhound can be seen happily perched in a comfy chair. However, upon closer inspection, a human arm sticks out from behind the dog. The massive canine has taken over the chair, which was already occupied by one of his humans! A caption accompanying the video reads, “Every morning, Arthur finds the sleepiest person to sleep with and dumps his behind on them before they realize what has happened.”
@dammitarthur
Sometimes I wonder if he realizes he’s actually bigger than us and does not, in fact, have to do what we say 🤣 #dog #dammitarthur #irishwolfhound #nebraska #wolfhound #giant
The second video also shows Arthur accidentally squishing his human in a quest for cuddles. This video is captioned, “Sometimes I wonder if he realizes he’s actually bigger than us and does not, in fact, have to do what we say.”
The huge Irish Wolfhound proved very popular on TikTok. The clips of him racked up more than 14 million views. Many people were undeterred by the dog’s large size and were won over by his adorable appearance, saying that they too would like an Irish Wolfhound.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Tiny Rescue Kitten Befriends Three Gentle Giant Dogs
- The Giant Cuddle Monster: Meet Sherman, the Enormous Lap Dog Who’s Winning Hearts
- Sweet Video Shows “Gentle Giant” Dog Being Chased by Kittens
- Huge Dog Attempting to Hang Out in Hammock Cracks Up Internet
- 10 Tiny Pups Showing Big Dogs Who’s Boss
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments