One Irish Wolfhound named Arthur is a gentle giant! A pair of viral videos show the huge pup accidentally squishing one of his humans in an attempt to cuddle. Luckily the huge Irish Wolfhound is so adorable that he was immediately forgiven.

TikTok account @dammitarthur shared the funny videos. In the first clip, the Irish Wolfhound can be seen happily perched in a comfy chair. However, upon closer inspection, a human arm sticks out from behind the dog. The massive canine has taken over the chair, which was already occupied by one of his humans! A caption accompanying the video reads, “Every morning, Arthur finds the sleepiest person to sleep with and dumps his behind on them before they realize what has happened.”

The second video also shows Arthur accidentally squishing his human in a quest for cuddles. This video is captioned, “Sometimes I wonder if he realizes he’s actually bigger than us and does not, in fact, have to do what we say.”

The huge Irish Wolfhound proved very popular on TikTok. The clips of him racked up more than 14 million views. Many people were undeterred by the dog’s large size and were won over by his adorable appearance, saying that they too would like an Irish Wolfhound.

