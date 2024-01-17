Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A funny video posted to the TikTok account @sophiatheexplorer shows how one pup’s person “snuck” her into the pub by dressing the dog as an old lady. The adorable dog is named Lyla. She lives with her person in the United Kingdom.

In the video, Lyla can be seen sitting calmly in a chair. She is wrapped in a scarf, with another draped over her head. The dog dressed as an old lady clearly had no problems getting into the pub! Text overlay on the video reads, “When the pub says it’s not dog friendly…”

Although the premise of the video is that the dog dressed as an old lady needed a disguise to sneak into the establishment, don’t worry. No rules were broken in the making of this TikTok. Instead, the caption reveals that Lyla was “allowed in the pub she just got a bit chilly”. Viewers loved the cute video, which has received over 42,000 likes on TikTok.

