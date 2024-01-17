Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A funny video posted to the TikTok account @sophiatheexplorer shows how one pup’s person “snuck” her into the pub by dressing the dog as an old lady. The adorable dog is named Lyla. She lives with her person in the United Kingdom.
@sophialtheexplorer
Old Lady Lyla at the pub 🐶 ps she was allowed in the pub she just got a bit chilly so wrapped her in my poncho and pulled her snood pver her head whilst the fire got going #cavapoo #dogsoftiktok #cutedog #funnydog #cutedog #cavapoosoftiktok
In the video, Lyla can be seen sitting calmly in a chair. She is wrapped in a scarf, with another draped over her head. The dog dressed as an old lady clearly had no problems getting into the pub! Text overlay on the video reads, “When the pub says it’s not dog friendly…”
Although the premise of the video is that the dog dressed as an old lady needed a disguise to sneak into the establishment, don’t worry. No rules were broken in the making of this TikTok. Instead, the caption reveals that Lyla was “allowed in the pub she just got a bit chilly”. Viewers loved the cute video, which has received over 42,000 likes on TikTok.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Adorable Dog Sneaks Into Fabric Store, Finds Home!
- Talented! Viral Video Shows Pup’s Reaction to Dog Shoes
- Adorably Costumed Cat Greets Human After Long Day
- Viral Video Shows Dog’s Funny Reaction to Christmas Sweater
- Hilarious Video Shows Proof Cat Has Multiple Families
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments