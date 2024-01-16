Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
We’ve all seen the Gua Sha trend going around on TikTok, which involves lightly massaging your skin with a smooth-edged massage tool in a downward motion to improve your circulation in your face and neck. Many users are hopping on this trend for the facial slimming effect it has. After only one week, people are claiming that their jawline looks more defined, simply from being consistent with the facial massage. According to ancient Chinese practice, gua sha has this effect due to the increased circulation in the face and the relieved tension and swelling. It’s also supposed to promote energy flow within the body so you can feel your best.
You may be wondering if this trend has benefits or if you’re wasting your time. TikTok user @balancedmethodhealth explains that lymphatic drainage of the face can also help relieve pressure headaches and migraines. You can be reassured that this technique is great for reducing swelling in the face and is also known to increase collagen production, reduce redness, puffiness, hyperpigmentation, and muscle tension, as well as alleviate migraines, relieve neck pain, and boost the immune system!
There are many gua sha tools to choose from, including ridge rollers, heart-shaped stones, and even ones made from wood. Give gua sha a try if these health benefits sound appealing to you!
