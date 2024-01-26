Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The court in Utrecht, central Netherlands, has granted Dutch authorities the right to shoot “deviant” wolves with paintball guns to protect public safety. The decision follows a prolonged legal battle over the behavior of wolves in the De Hoge Veluwe National Park, where one female wolf displayed an unusual lack of fear towards cyclists, walkers, and photographers.
The court deemed the wolves’ behavior a “serious threat to public safety,” emphasizing that the increasing lack of fear does not eliminate the potential for aggression and bites. Previous attempts to scare off the wolves using methods like shouting proved ineffective, and the use of pepper spray was considered dangerous for the animals. Consequently, the court concluded that shooting the wolves with paintball guns was a necessary measure in the interest of public safety.
This development comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the resurgence of its wolf population, which has rebounded from near extinction. In December, the European Commission expressed its intention to change the protected status of wolves, potentially allowing them to be hunted due to their increasing threat to livestock.
The European Commission estimates a wolf population of about 20,300 across the EU, citing a rise in livestock damage as the wolf population grows. A study by the commission revealed that wolves were responsible for killing at least 65,000 head of livestock annually in the EU, with sheep and goats accounting for 73% of cases, cattle for 19%, and horses and donkeys for 6%.
The debate over the protection status of wolves is intensifying, with Brussels urging EU member countries to revise the status from “strictly protected” to “protected,” enabling regulated hunting.
Humans are a global threat everywhere they infest.