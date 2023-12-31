Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

For many dogs, one of the best parts of the day is when their human gets home. However, for a deaf dog, it can be more difficult for them to notice their pawrent’s arrival. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t happy to see their BFF! One deaf dog’s reaction is melting hearts on TikTok after her human posted a video showing her noticing that her mom is home.

In the video, the white dog can be seen sleeping soundly on her dog bed. Her human approaches her and places her hand in front of the pup’s nose. This allows the deaf dog to smell their human and realize she is home. Once the dog is alerted to her human’s presence, she quickly awakes. Excitedly, she greets her pawrent.

Viewers loved the video. Many praised the gentle way that the human awoke the sleeping deaf dog. Currently, the video has received over 513,000 likes on TikTok.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: