A hilarious TikTok video posted to @magnusthetherapydog shows one pup enjoying a well-deserved spa session after a “ruff week”. Relaxing next to one of his humans, the adorable pup has racked up the likes on TikTok, hitting over 14 million.
@magnusthetherapydog
When you need a spa day after a long week. #relaxation #spaday #dog #smile #labradorlife #labradorsoftiktok
In the video, the text overlay explains what happened. It reads, “I hadn’t heard from my daughter in a while and went upstairs to find this…”. The video shows a door swinging open revealing a relaxing home spa session under way. A dog dressed in a robe can be seen lying on his back next to a teenage girl. The pair appear to be very content, with cucumber slices on their eyes and relaxing music playing in the background.
The video cracked up viewers, who had much to say in the video’s comment section. “Must have been a rough/ruff week.” joked Maryhelen Castro. Another user named Gabby wrote, “Little Red Riding Hood alternate ending”.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
