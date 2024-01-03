Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In Lagos, a cruel and controversial spectacle unfolds – a ram-fighting tournament. The event, reminiscent of a bygone era when young boys playfully watched rams butt heads during the annual Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir, has evolved into a sport embraced by some as a form of entertainment.

The tournament draws around 100 spectators, comprised of ram owners who view the sparring as a sport, akin to boxing, with the added thrill of gambling. Unlike traditional ram fights in the wild, these competitions categorize the rams by weight, creating a structured environment where they can showcase dominance. However, the absence of official regulations raises concerns about the well-being of the animals.

Ram farmer Olalekan Ogunlaja, a veteran in the world of competitive ram fighting, dismisses claims of animal cruelty. He asserts that his rams are well cared for, drawing a parallel to the treatment of racehorses – which is also a cruel sport. According to Ogunlaja, competitions are halted if any blood is shed, highlighting a commitment to ensuring the safety of the animals.

The rams, named with flair similar to racehorses, engage in specific rules during the tournaments. The number of allowable blows is limited, and in betting scenarios, the threshold increases. Enthusiasts argue that the sport is non-lethal and rarely results in injuries, differentiating it from blood sports.

While spectators like Adeniyi Adekunle-Michael and foreign exchange trader Ilias Ajuwon view ram fighting as a leisurely pastime, Animal rights activists express serious concerns. Campaigner Kizito Nwogu contends that the sport can lead to brain damage in the animals. Allegations of neglect, including leaving the rams without food or shade during tournaments, further fuel calls for the prohibition of ram fighting in Nigeria.

Nwogu urges the government to introduce a complete ban on ram fighting, citing the perceived lack of concern for the welfare of the animals. He emphasizes the need to view rams not merely as commodities but as fellow living beings deserving of protection.

