Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A couple in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania is now facing charges after police discovered 77 animals and a 14-year-old boy living in deplorable conditions. The incident unfolded on August 14 when humane officers sought assistance from Penn Township police.

Upon entering the Chaney residence on Ashbaugh Road, officers were met with a terrible stench, described as “the worst” in the responding officer’s 15 years of law enforcement. The home was reportedly filled with feces, lacking food and water for both animals and inhabitants. Piles of trash and a strong sewage odor surrounded the property.

A 14-year-old boy was found in this squalor, prompting a Child and Youth Services (CYS) worker to label the residence as uninhabitable for humans, let alone a child. Humane officers seized a total of 46 dogs, of which 21 lacked access to food or water. Not shockingly, some dogs had severe health issues, including a needle lodged in one belly, a ruptured uterus, and one discovered dead on the property.

The neglect extended to 23 cats, five guinea pigs, a dove, a chinchilla, and a ferret, all living without access to essential resources. Tragically, a dog, bird, snake, and four chickens were found dead on the property.

During the police search, Kathleen Chaney, one of the homeowners, was contacted at her workplace but refused to return home. Both she and her husband, James Chaney, now face an array of charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, animal neglect, and endangering the welfare of children.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: