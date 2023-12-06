Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
International Animal Rescue (IAR) has embarked on a groundbreaking venture to address the crucial intersection of climate change and wildlife conservation during COP28. Through their campaign, “Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table,” IAR aims to utilize the influence of celebrities and social media artists to engage a wider audience in the global discourse on climate action.
In collaboration with Rewriting Extinction, IAR has enlisted the Support of renowned personalities such as ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall, along with celebrated comedian Jo Brand. Additionally, three online influencers and comic creators—War and Peas, Yes, But (Anton Gudim), and Bobblejot—have joined the initiative, each contributing their unique talents to address the pressing issues at hand.
Jane Goodall partnered with comic artist Yes, But, and filmmaker Paul Goodenough to deliver a compelling narrative on the interconnectedness of nature and climate. Expressing the urgency of the situation, Goodall states, “Climate change and loss of biodiversity are destroying our children’s future. I believe we have a window of time during which we can turn things around, but only if we get together and take action – NOW. The window is closing.”
Comedian Jo Brand, teamed up with Paul and the talented duo behind War and Peas, emphasizing the critical link between wildlife, nature, and climate. Brand comments, “Over the years, we have watched world leaders overlook the connection between wildlife, nature, and climate. At COP28, there is a chance to tackle the growing biodiversity crisis and Support the planet’s wildlife. Join us and International Animal Rescue in our quest to change the narrative and ‘Give wildlife a seat at the table.'”
The third comic, illustrated by Bobblejot, focuses on the artistic prowess of the comic creator, delivering a visually striking narrative penned by Paul Goodenough. All three comics align under the overarching theme of IAR’s COP28 campaign, emphasizing the need for global leaders to address urgent challenges facing wildlife.
To Support IAR’s COP28 campaign, individuals are encouraged to click here. By sharing the comic strips and participating in the call for world leaders to prioritize wildlife Conservation during COP28 discussions, we can collectively contribute to building a sustainable future.
