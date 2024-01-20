Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A man in the city of Lille, France has been ordered to pay damages of 100 euros for animal cruelty. He was found guilty of battery and mutilation of a year-old cat named Lanna. He is the first person in the country to be ordered to pay financial damages for the abuse of animals. The court also found the man guilty of causing psychological suffering.
In July of 2023, Lanna was found in a garbage bin in the French city of Lille. Lanna had been beaten to death and deposited in the bin by her human. Lanna’s owner later admitted that he beat the cat to death using both his fists and wooden slats. The attack was provoked when Lanna scratched the man’s autistic child.
A French court convicted the man of animal cruelty and sentenced him to eight months in prison as well as banning him from keeping animals in the future. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of 100 euros. This fine is a first for the country. Although the amount is largely symbolic, animal rights advocates are celebrating it as a step forward.
Historically, France has lagged behind other countries, such as the United Kingdom, on Animal rights issues. For example, a 2022 ban on the use of battery cages for chicken applied only to whole-shell eggs. This left up to 25 percent of France’s laying hens still confined to tiny, cruel cages. Recently though, the country has taken several steps forward. In 2021, the country banned the use of wild animals in circuses. Additionally, mink farming was outlawed in the country.
Although symbolic, payment of a fine for animal cruelty represents another step forward for Animal rights in the country. The 100 euros will be donated to the northern branch of a large French animal welfare organization. The Ligue protectrice des animaux du Nord de la France serves the region in which Lille is located.
Sign this petition to Stand Up Against Animal Cruelty!
Speak Up Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Shocking Animal Cruelty Video of Dog Being Shoved Inside Crate Sparks Legal Action Against Pleasant Hill Man
- Massachusetts Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Being Caught on Camera Beating Her Dog
- Tampa Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Newborn Puppies Found in Dumpster
- Mystery Dominion Screening for 100 Fans Reveals the Impact of Animal Cruelty
- PETA Tip Leads to Brothers’ Arrest for Animal Cruelty
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments