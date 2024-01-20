Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A man in the city of Lille, France has been ordered to pay damages of 100 euros for animal cruelty. He was found guilty of battery and mutilation of a year-old cat named Lanna. He is the first person in the country to be ordered to pay financial damages for the abuse of animals. The court also found the man guilty of causing psychological suffering.

In July of 2023, Lanna was found in a garbage bin in the French city of Lille. Lanna had been beaten to death and deposited in the bin by her human. Lanna’s owner later admitted that he beat the cat to death using both his fists and wooden slats. The attack was provoked when Lanna scratched the man’s autistic child.

A French court convicted the man of animal cruelty and sentenced him to eight months in prison as well as banning him from keeping animals in the future. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of 100 euros. This fine is a first for the country. Although the amount is largely symbolic, animal rights advocates are celebrating it as a step forward.

Historically, France has lagged behind other countries, such as the United Kingdom, on Animal rights issues. For example, a 2022 ban on the use of battery cages for chicken applied only to whole-shell eggs. This left up to 25 percent of France’s laying hens still confined to tiny, cruel cages. Recently though, the country has taken several steps forward. In 2021, the country banned the use of wild animals in circuses. Additionally, mink farming was outlawed in the country.

Although symbolic, payment of a fine for animal cruelty represents another step forward for Animal rights in the country. The 100 euros will be donated to the northern branch of a large French animal welfare organization. The Ligue protectrice des animaux du Nord de la France serves the region in which Lille is located.

