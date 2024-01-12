Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In 2022, a panel of five justices banned bullfighting in Mexico City. This ban came after animal rights organization Justicia Justa pursued a legal complaint, stating that the blood sport created an unhealthy environment for citizens of the city. The group explained that the bullfights forced citizens to be exposed to animal cruelty and violence against animals. However, on December 6th, Mexico’s Supreme Court reversed this decision and voted to allow bullfights to resume in the nation’s capital. The resumption of bullfights in the city is a significant step backward for Animal rights and fails to consider declining Support for these events by the public.

Worldwide, bullfights are banned in many countries including Argentina, Cuba, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Only a few countries still commonly hold bullfights. Countries where these events remain common include Spain, France, Portugal, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Many who Support the continuation of bullfighting argue that it is a cultural tradition in these areas.

During bullfights, bulls are taunted and enraged by matadors. The bulls are often drugged before they are placed in the ring. Doing so lessens the chances that the bull will injure the person killing them. Bulls may also be forced to participate in events such as bull runs before being placed in the arena. These events often see the bull chased through the streets by a crowd. Terrified, the animals are often injured during these events. It is not uncommon for the large bovines to also injure bystanders.

Once in the bullfighting arena, bulls suffer protracted and painful deaths. They are often stabbed repeatedly before they die. Roughly 180,000 bulls die in bullfights each year, according to the Humane Society International. Despite this, bullruns and bullfights remain popular tourist attractions in cities like Pamplona, Spain.

The recension of Mexico City’s ban on bullfighting paved the path for these cruel events to resume. Despite protests from animal activists, it is expected that bullfights in Mexico City will resume this year. The city is home to the world’s largest bullfighting arena, which will resume events for crowds of up to 40,000 people.

Bullfighting has been banned in the Mexican states of Sinaloa, Sonora, Guerrero, Coahuila, and Quintana Roo. However, a 2013 survey by polling agency Parametria showed that 73% of Mexicans are supportive of a national ban on bullfighting.

