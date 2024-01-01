Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A 2-year-old terrier mix named Cornell has survived being stabbed 17 times. Law enforcement is now actively seeking information about those responsible for this heinous act.

The incident unfolded on November 27 when a woman discovered Cornell bleeding profusely on a street in Freeport. The 75-pound pup, found without a collar or identification chip, was rushed to a dog rescue operation and subsequently transferred to the Hempstead animal shelter. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly revealed that Cornell had been brutally attacked with a sharp object, though the specific weapon remains unknown.

Despite the extent of the abuse, Cornell has defied the odds and is currently recovering at the animal shelter. Acting director Ashley Behrens expressed amazement at the dog’s resilience and confirmed that Cornell would soon be placed with a foster family. The absence of any evidence linking Cornell to dog-fighting rings further deepens the mystery surrounding the motive behind this cruel act.

Donnelly, addressing the severity of the situation, voiced her disbelief, stating, “I don’t know how anyone could continue to hurt a dog or any animal really, but it was pretty jarring to see.” The DA emphasized the need for public assistance in solving the case, as there are currently no identified suspects. Donnelly urged the community to come forward with any information that might shed light on the circumstances leading to Cornell’s abuse.

