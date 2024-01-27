Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Axe, the world’s leading men’s fragrance brand, has proudly joined PETA’s Global Beauty Without Bunnies program. This initiative celebrates companies that refrain from testing their products on animals, making a compassionate stand against animal cruelty worldwide.
Axe, renowned for its popular range of body spray, body wash, deodorant, and hair-care products, has committed to displaying PETA’s iconic bunny logo. With a presence in over 90 countries, this step not only aligns with ethical consumer preferences but also extends the brand’s appeal to a broader audience that staunchly opposes the use of animals in testing.
What makes this announcement even more noteworthy is that Axe’s parent company, Unilever, has taken a comprehensive stance against animal testing. Unilever, a prominent player in the consumer goods industry, has prohibited all tests on animals that are not legally mandated for its entire product range. The company is recognized on PETA’s Working for Regulatory Change list, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and active participation in advocating for alternatives to animal testing.
To be accepted into PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies program, companies must make a firm commitment to avoiding animal testing at any stage of product development, whether for ingredients or final products. This aligns with a growing trend in the beauty industry, where consumers increasingly seek products that prioritize ethical practices and animal welfare.
