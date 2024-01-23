Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An amazing video shows one fearless dog having an experience most humans only dream of. Lucky pup Finn lives in French Polynesia with his family. One day, when they were on a boat taking in the beautiful ocean, the group spotted a bunch of manta rays. Fearless dog Finn was so excited! So, he leaped into the water to take a swim with the marine animals. His human posted a video of the event to her Instagram account @freediversteph.

Unlike sting rays, manta rays are harmless. However, they are quite large and could cause consternation for anxious pups. Additionally, a scared or nervous dog could accidentally hurt one of the manta rays if spooked.

Fortunately, the interaction between Finn and the manta rays went well. In an Instagram video, the dog can be seen enjoying his swim alongside the creatures. His humans let him frolic with the creatures for a while before calling him back to the boat.

A caption which was shared alongside the video reads, “Finn went for a swim with some mantas! These mantas were so curious and seemed to love Finn! They swam right up to our dinghy multiple times and even seemed to be listening to his squeaks. Eventually, Finn got so excited, he decided to go for a swim with them! The mantas swam around with Finn for a good while before we made Finn come back to the boat. Such an amazing thing to witness animals interacting like this and such a fun experience for Finn.”

Many viewers loved the stunning clip of the fearless dog and his new finned friends. One user, outdoorcheflife, joked “Pretty sure Finn thinks he’s a sea creature! So cute.” Others agreed that the video was adorable, which led to the clip racking up more than 108,000 likes on the social media platform.

