Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ever wished you could pop home in the middle of the day for a quick game of fetch with your dog, or to give your cat a treat? Well, a new Pet Robot from Oro makes this just a little easier. The innovative robot companion may also help ease separation anxiety and soothe nervous animals.

Source: Yanko Design/YouTube

Oro’s Dog Companion Robot is loaded with features that allow it to care for your animal companion in your absence. It is equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology. The robot also has a built-in dispenser that allows it to dispense treats upon command. Additionally, there is a food bowl, making feeding dinner at your dog’s preferred time a cinch.

For fetch-loving pups, the Oro is also able to toss them the ball for hours (providing they know how to bring it back). This provides dogs with exercise throughout the day. The Oro is also able to navigate your home, using a camera and mapping system.

Want to check in with your animal companion while you’re out and about? This Pet Robot is also equipped with a two-way camera. Not only can you see and hear your dog or cat, but they can also see and hear you! Additionally, the pet companion can capture images and videos.

Oro’s AI capacities also allow the pet robot to get to know your beloved animal companion. It can learn patterns of behavior and respond to signs of distress, restlessness, and even playfulness. Indeed, the companion robot is pre-programmed to notice and respond to physical and auditory cues from ten of the most popular dog breeds.

For those who have difficulty remembering vet appointments or when to administer medication, the Oro pet robot is also integrated with an app that helps keep track of important health documents and medical records.

Although it boasts an impressive array of capacities and features, it is worth noting that the Oro Buddy is not a substitute for regular human interaction with companion animals. It is also not designed as a primary caretaker. This pet robot cannot perform many necessary actions, such as walking a dog. It also cannot provide adequate socialization, which is necessary for both dogs and cats. Instead, the Oro pet companion could be utilized to reduce companion animal anxiety and provide additional enrichment in the absence of human companions.

The Oro Dog Companion Robot will be available for $799. The company will begin to ship inventory in April. This product won the CES 2024 Innovation Award.

Sign this petition to Advocate for Dogs!

Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: