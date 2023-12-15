Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
An adorable puppy named Roscoe is melting hearts on TikTok after his human posted a video that shows him seeing snow for the first time. Roscoe is a cross between a cocker spaniel and a springer spaniel, known as a sprocker. He lives in the city of Newcastle, located in the United Kingdom.
@roscoe.the.sprocker
First time seeing snow #babylove #snowpuppy #puppyseeingsnow #doginthesnow #6months #happydecember #fyp
The video was posted to the TikTok account @roscoe.the.sprock. It opens with a shot of the adorable puppy waiting by the front door. When his human opens it, he immediately dashes out into the snowy yard awaiting him. He sniffs at the snow, excited for this new experience.
According to Roscoe’s person, the puppy hates the rain. Therefore, it was unclear how he would react to seeing snow for the first time. Fortunately, the adorable puppy loved it! The video received over 51,000 likes on TikTok.
