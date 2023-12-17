Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

There is not much we wouldn’t do for our beloved canine companions. From 6 am walks in the pouring rain to spending thousands on veterinary care, pawrents will do a lot for their pups. However, while many surgeries can greatly improve a dog’s life, or even save it, there is a darker side to the practice. Canine cosmetic procedures remain common. These surgeries are not usually necessary for a dog’s health. Instead, they are unnecessary procedures that offer only cosmetic benefits. Indeed, some procedures may even harm canine health long term. Other cosmetic procedures are also performed on canines. Although these may not be surgical procedures, they can also be damaging to dogs.

1. Ear cropping and tail docking

Source: Inside Edition/YouTube

Many dog breeds are born with adorable floppy ears and long tails. However, they may often have their ears cropped or tails docked to meet aesthetic standards created by breed requirements. Other dogs may have these painful procedures carried out simply because their humans like the look. These procedures have been performed since Roman times roughly 2,000 years ago. Both ear cropping and tail docking are painful procedures that are frequently carried out on young puppies. The American Veterinary Medical Association has voiced its opposition to both procedures.

Ear cropping refers to a procedure that removes the floppy part of a dog’s ear. Breeds that commonly have their ears cropped include Dobermans, Boxers, Cane Corsos, and Bully breeds. Although ear cropping is generally done at a veterinary office under anesthesia, risks remain. Not only can dogs have poor reactions to anesthesia, but the procedure may have other risks. Cropped ears may become infected during the healing process, or not stand up or be shaped correctly.

Tail docking is another cosmetic procedure that is frequently carried out on dogs. During this procedure, a dog’s tail is shortened by crushing or cutting through the muscles, bones, tendons, and nerves within it. Potential side effects of this procedure include infection and a type of nerve damage known as neuroma.

Both ear cropping and tail docking are typically performed by veterinary professionals. However, some people choose to crop a dog’s ears or dock their tails at home. This is done without pain medication and may be done improperly which can result in further pain and damage.

2. Debarking

Source: Husky Halfway House/YouTube

A 2017 court case made headlines after an Oregon appeals court ruled that a family must have their Tibetan Mastiffs debarked after neighbors complained about the dog’s noise. Animal advocates pointed out the cruelty of this ruling. Indeed, even the American Veterinary Medical Association recommends that this procedure be carried out only as an alternative to euthanasia.

Debarking refers to a surgical procedure that removes or shortens part of a dog’s vocal cords or folds. This prevents dogs from barking or quiets the noise they make. Barking is a way for dogs to communicate. In general, excessive barking is a behavioral issue that is fixable through training or other interventions. Debarking removes a dog’s ability to communicate and has several risks. Debarking has been linked to infection, chronic coughing, respiratory issues, and pain in dogs.

3. Neuticles

Source: CNBC/YouTube

Neutering and spaying are important ways of reducing companion animal overpopulation issues. However, some people are reluctant to have their animals fixed. This can be due to concerns about animals’ self-esteem, or simply due to a human’s desire for their animal companion to have a certain aesthetic look. Neuticles were introduced in 1995. The company introduced prosthetic testicles that can be surgically implanted in a dog after the neutering procedure. Although the fake testicles are implanted by a veterinarian, subjecting a dog to surgery always comes with a risk. Indeed, many vets state that the procedure is typically carried out for the owner’s vanity and has little to no impact on dogs.

4. Dyeing

Source: AnimalWised/YouTube

Although most people find their animal companions adorable, it can be tempting to switch up their look. Popular on social media, canine fur dyeing can seem like a fun way to introduce a little color to a pup’s coat. However, dyeing a dog can have serious consequences.

Although some pet groomers may offer dye services, a dog should never be dyed at home (or better yet, period). Dog hair dye is different from the dye used on human heads. When dogs are dyed, a much larger area of their bodies is exposed to the dye. This can cause issues for the canine. Additionally, dyes can cause serious allergic reactions or chemical burns. In 2018, a Florida dog named Violet nearly died after being severely burned by chemicals in purple hair dye her human applied to her.

Dogs also do not understand the risks that dyes pose. For this reason, they may move during the dyeing procedure. This can lead to dye entering the dogs’ eyes, or being ingested by the dog. Both of these are dangerous. Additionally, semi-permanent dye may be ingested when dogs lick themselves.

5. Tattoos/Piercings

Source: WNYT NewsChannel 13/YouTube

For humans, body modifications such as tattoos and piercings can be a form of self-expression. However, they should be considered animal abuse when inflicted on dogs and other companion animals. This is because dogs cannot consent to these painful procedures. Canines do not need or want tattoos or piercings. Generally, these are done without anesthesia and are very painful for the animal. They also have the potential to become infected, or for the animal to have an allergic reaction.

In New York, companion animal piercings and tattooing were outlawed in 2014. This occurred after Animal rights group PETA brought the mutilation of kittens to lawmakers’ attention. The kittens were pierced multiple times and sold on eBay.

Subjecting an animal to an unnecessary surgery or other painful procedure is never acceptable. Just like humans, animals feel pain. However, unlike humans, they are not able to consent to being on the receiving end. Cosmetic procedures performed on canines and other animals can cause intense, irreparable damage. Never subject a dog or other animal to a cruel and unnecessary procedure simply because it looks good.

