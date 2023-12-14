Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This is a fragrant, tomato-based stew cooked with saffron and fresh fennel. The potatoes and tofu make it a hearty meal that will even please everyone!
Tofu Bouillabaisse [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Tofu Bouillabaisse [Vegan]
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
- 1 medium-size onion, cut in half and sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 medium-size fennel bulb, chopped
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 2 carrots, cut into half-moons
- 3 medium-size potatoes, cut into chunks
- 1 package (15 ounces, or 420 g) extra-firm tofu, cubed
- 1 can (28 ounces, or 784 g) diced tomatoes or 3 cups (540 g) chopped fresh
- 1 1/2 cups (353 ml) water
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon saffron
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Zest and juice of 1/2 lime
How to Prepare Tofu Bouillabaisse [Vegan]
The Night Before:
- Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat and sauté the onion until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 3 minutes longer. Store the sautéed onion and the cut-up fennel, celery, carrots, potatoes, and tofu in an airtight container in the fridge.
To Prepare the Dish:
- Combine all the ingredients in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Taste and adjust the seasonings.
- Remove the bay leaves before serving.
Notes
You can add seaweed, such as Kombu, for some sea flavor, if you like. Just add it in the morning with the other ingredients.
