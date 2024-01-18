Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Rosti, also called roschti is originally a Swiss breakfast dish made from mildly seasoned grated potatoes that are pan-fried as a large pancake or fritter. This version is inspired by the original but they’re made with sweet potatoes and seasoned with ginger, curry leaves with added onions, and bell peppers. Packed with flavor, these make amazing breakfast or brunch items, as well as appetizers. They absolutely have to be tried with vegan sour cream.
Spicy Sweet Potato Rosti: Swiss Potato Fritter [Vegan]
Serves
6
Cooking Time
15
Ingredients You Need for Spicy Sweet Potato Rosti: Swiss Potato Fritter [Vegan]
- 2 cups raw sweet potato, grated
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 1/4 cup green bell peppers, diced
- 2 tablespoons cornflour
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ginger, grated
- 1/4 teaspoon dried red chili flakes
- 3 curry leaves, finely chopped
- A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
- Salt, to taste
- 2 teaspoons oil, to grease the pan
How to Prepare Spicy Sweet Potato Rosti: Swiss Potato Fritter [Vegan]
- Squeeze the grated raw sweet potato to remove most of the liquid.
- Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl until combined.
- Heat a pan over medium-low heat. Shape spoonfuls of the sweet potato batter into patties.
- Fry and flip until golden brown on both sides, about 15 minutes total.
- Serve hot with vegan yogurt or vegan sour cream.
