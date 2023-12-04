When we think of fall, we think of flavorful comfort foods and roasted veggies. This filling pasta dish, with seasonal and colorful root vegetables, is just that kind of meal. Covered with a cream sauce made from garlic and fresh sage, it provides a balance of flavor between roast vegetables and herby sauce.
Roasted Veggie Pasta With Sage Cream Sauce [Vegan]
Serves
4-6
Ingredients You Need for Roasted Veggie Pasta With Sage Cream Sauce [Vegan]
- 1/2 cup chopped sage
- 1 large garlic clove
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 4 cups almond milk
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 pound of pasta
- 3 cups roasted vegetables, such as beets, turnips, parsnips, and butternut squash
How to Prepare Roasted Veggie Pasta With Sage Cream Sauce [Vegan]
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside
- To cook the vegetables, preheat oven to 375°F. Cut vegetables into a small dice and roast with olive oil, salt, and pepper for about 40 minutes or until tender. Add to the pasta
- To make the cream sauce, heat olive oil in a pot. Add the sage and garlic, and saute for about 3 minutes (you will see the sage go from a light green to dark green). Add the flour and whisk to combine with oil. Slowly pour in the almond milk, whisking as you add.
- Bring sauce to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes. Add nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper. Using a hand blender, blend until sage is broken up and sauce is smooth.
- Combine sauce with the pasta and serve.
