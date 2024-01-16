Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s good to have a few go-to recipes like this one to meal prep. I love this salad because the flavors just keep getting better as it sits in the fridge during the week. Prep it on Sunday and divide it into equal portions for easy use. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima
Red Cabbage Slaw [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Red Cabbage Slaw [Vegan]
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) agave nectar
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) salt
- 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 cups (1 L) shredded red cabbage
- 2 medium carrots, shredded
- 1 cup (250 mL) mandarin orange fruit cup or canned mandarin oranges in 100% juice or water, drained
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) sliced unsalted almonds
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) dried cranberries or dried tart cherries
How to Prepare Red Cabbage Slaw [Vegan]
- In a small bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar, agave nectar, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking constantly until incorporated.
- In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, mandarin orange pieces, green onions, almonds and dried cranberries; toss to combine.
- Drizzle the vinegar mixture over the slaw and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 5 days. Serve cold.
Notes
Store extra-virgin olive oil in a cool, dark place away from any heat sources — so, not next to the stove!
