With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s good to have a few go-to recipes like this one to meal prep. I love this salad because the flavors just keep getting better as it sits in the fridge during the week. Prep it on Sunday and divide it into equal portions for easy use.   Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima

Red Cabbage Slaw [Vegan]

Serves

4

Ingredients You Need for Red Cabbage Slaw [Vegan]

  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) agave nectar
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup (60 mL) extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cups (1 L) shredded red cabbage
  • 2 medium carrots, shredded
  • 1 cup (250 mL) mandarin orange fruit cup or canned mandarin oranges in 100% juice or water, drained
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 1/4 cup (60 mL) sliced unsalted almonds
  • 1/4 cup (60 mL) dried cranberries or dried tart cherries

How to Prepare Red Cabbage Slaw [Vegan]

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar, agave nectar, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking constantly until incorporated.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, mandarin orange pieces, green onions, almonds and dried cranberries; toss to combine.
  3. Drizzle the vinegar mixture over the slaw and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 5 days. Serve cold.

Notes

Store extra-virgin olive oil in a cool, dark place away from any heat sources — so, not next to the stove!

    About The Author

    Toby Amidor MS RD CDN FAND

    In this cookbook, Up Your Veggies, you will find 100 delicious plant-forward recipes that you can personalize to your liking. Toby provides simple swaps to make sure everyone at the table is happy. She also keeps cooking time, budget and accessibility in mind. Recipes range from appetizers to bowls and include Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip and Speedy Vegetable Soup!

    Up Your Veggies is truly a celebration of vegetables -- their delicious flavors, gorgeous colors, and important contributions to overall health.

