How ready are you to sink your teeth into these Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies? If you’ve never baked with chickpeas before, you are in for a treat, literally! Because contrary to belief, the chickpea is versatile enough to be used in delicious baked goods. Including these healthy and gluten-free chickpea blondies.

Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

