How ready are you to sink your teeth into these Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies? If you’ve never baked with chickpeas before, you are in for a treat, literally! Because contrary to belief, the chickpea is versatile enough to be used in delicious baked goods. Including these healthy and gluten-free chickpea blondies.
Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
16
Cooking Time
25
Ingredients You Need for Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1/2 cup gluten-free oats
- 1 1/2 cups chickpeas (15 oz. can)
- 1/2 cup almond butter
- 1/3 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet vegan chocolate chips
How to Prepare Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In a food processor add oats. Pulse until flour like substance.
- Next add remaining ingredients: chickpeas, almond butter, canned pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt, and pumpkin spice. Blend to combine. Remove S-shape blade and add 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Fold into batter.
- Line a square cake pan (I used a 9x9 inch pan / 23cm x 23cm) with parchment paper. Rub the sides with a bit of coconut oil. Pour batter into baking dish and spread to even. Sprinkle with remaining chocolate chips.
- Bake blondies for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let rest for 10-15 minutes before cutting into squares.
