This quintessential autumn treat is beloved by everyone for obvious reasons. It’s creamy, rich and spiced with a cool crew of spices. For this recipe, I used my classic short crust recipe and by adding a touch of bourbon to the filling and syrup, I gave the pie an instant upgrade that I find perfect. To give it even more personality, I used a butane torch to caramelize the top, creating an exquisite crunch. If you don’t own a butane torch, simply skip this part, as this tart comes served with a dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of maple and bourbon syrup that will ensure a show-stopping pie either way. Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

Pumpkin and Bourbon Brulee Tart [Vegan, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]