This quintessential autumn treat is beloved by everyone for obvious reasons. It’s creamy, rich and spiced with a cool crew of spices. For this recipe, I used my classic short crust recipe and by adding a touch of bourbon to the filling and syrup, I gave the pie an instant upgrade that I find perfect. To give it even more personality, I used a butane torch to caramelize the top, creating an exquisite crunch. If you don’t own a butane torch, simply skip this part, as this tart comes served with a dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of maple and bourbon syrup that will ensure a show-stopping pie either way.
Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.
Pumpkin and Bourbon Brulee Tart [Vegan, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]
Ingredients You Need for Pumpkin and Bourbon Brulee Tart [Vegan, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]
For the Short Crust:
1 1/2 cups (200 g) all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
6 tablespoons (50 g) confectioners’ sugar
Zest from 1 lemon
Pinch of sea salt
1/2 cup (115 g) vegan butter, cold and cubed
2 tablespoons (30 ml) ice-cold sweetened oat milk
For the Pumpkin Filling:
3/4 cup and 2 teaspoons (200 ml) sweetened oat milk
1/3 cup and 1 tablespoon (100 ml) vegan cooking cream
1/4 cup (60 g) light brown sugar
Pinch of sea salt
3 tablespoons (25 g) cornstarch
1 2/3 cups (15 oz [420 g]) pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 tablespoon (15 ml) maple syrup
1 tablespoon (15 ml) bourbon whiskey
For Serving:
1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup
2 tablespoons (30 ml) bourbon whiskey
3 tablespoons (35 g) caster/superfine sugar
4 oz (100 g) vegan whipped cream, sweetened
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
How to Prepare Pumpkin and Bourbon Brulee Tart [Vegan, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]
To Make the Crust:
Add the flour, sugar, lemon zest and salt to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to combine. Add the cubed butter to the flour mixture and pulse a few times, until just combined and the mixture resembles a coarsemeal. Add the ice-cold milk and mix briefly, about 5 seconds, or until a soft dough starts to form. Transfer the dough on a floured working surface and shape it into a thick disk. Dust with flour on top and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 375°F (180°C) and set an oven rack in the middle position.
Roll the dough to a thin round, approximately 13 inches (32 cm). Lay the dough loosely into a 9 1/2-inch (24-cm) fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Press firmly against the pan so the finished edge is slightly higher than the pan. Trim the excess using a knife and freeze for 10 to 15 minutes.
Place pie weights (or dried beans) on top of the Short Crust to prevent it from rising. Bake the short crust for 20 minutes, or until the edges start to brown slightly. Leave the crust in the pan to cool completely.
To Make the Filling:
Add the milk to a saucepan and reserve 3 tablespoons (45 ml) of it in a cup. Add the cooking cream, sugar and salt to the saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Mix the reserved milk with the cornstarch until well dissolved.
Add the cornstarch mixture to the boiling milk and cream, and cook on low for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring continuously so it doesn’t stick to the pan, until thickened. Add the pumpkin puree, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg and cook for another minute. Remove the pan from the heat and add the maple syrup and whiskey. Mix until well combined. Pour the hot filling into the pre-baked short crust and let cool completely at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
To Serve:
When ready to serve, prepare the garnishes. In a small bowl with a pouring spout, mix the maple syrup and bourbon whiskey. Set aside.
Blot the top of the Pumpkin Filling dry with paper towels. Sprinkle the caster/superfine sugar all around the surface, then, using a butane torch, heat the sugar until melted and caramelized.
Slice the pumpkin tart and plate it on serving plates: add a dollop of whipped cream on the side of each slice, and top with the maple and bourbon syrup. Sprinkle with a dash of ground nutmeg and enjoy! Keep the pumpkin tart refrigerated, for up to 5 days, in an airtight container.
Reawaken your love for all things sweet and become a master of modern plant-based baking. Through this carefully curated and visually stunning recipe collection, Ana Rusu guides you in using vegan ingredients to create mouthwatering, ultra-satisfying baked goods and no-bake treats for you and your loved ones. Ana’s recipes pair rich flavors with delicate fruits and aromatic herbs for desserts with beautifully balanced taste and luscious texture.
