Herbed Tomato Garlic Bread has all the homegrown ingredients. The bread has a burst of flavors. The crumb is super soft. It tastes amazing when toasted and had with cheese spread or with oodles of vegan butter.
Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread [Vegan]
- 8-10 cherry tomatoes/small size tomatoes
- 3 cups whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoons instant dry yeast
- 2 tablespoons unrefined sugar
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2-3 tablespoons Italian spice mix/herb mix of choice or fresh herbs
- 4-5 buds of garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup warm water
How to Prepare Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread [Vegan]
- Wash the tomatoes. Cut each into four. Blend to get a fine puree. If the seeds are too many, pass through the strainer. You should get 1 cup plus a little extra puree.
- Add sugar and yeast to the puree. Stir well.
- Heat oil in a wok. Add minced garlic. Stir and turn off the heat.
- Take flour in a large bowl or in a large plate. Make a well in the center. Add tomato puree, garlic oil, and salt and herb mix. Gently mix everything to get a shaggy dough. If the dough feels dry, add warm water.
- Knead for 7-8 minutes to get a smooth, shiny, and little sticky dough. Transfer dough to an oiled bowl.
- Turn around once so that it is evenly coated with oil. Keep in a warm area for 1- 1 1/2 hours or until double.
- Grease one 8 1/2 x4 1/2 inch loaf pan.
- Punch the risen dough. Shape into a log. Place it gently into the prepared pan.
- Cover and keep to rise until the dough doubles (almost).
- Bake in a preheated oven at 360°F for 30-35 minutes or until the loaf turns brown and the bottom sounds hollow when tapped.
- Remove from the pan after 7-8 minutes. Cool in the rack. Slice when cold.
