Herbed Tomato Garlic Bread has all the homegrown ingredients. The bread has a burst of flavors. The crumb is super soft. It tastes amazing when toasted and had with cheese spread or with oodles of vegan butter.

Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Ingredients You Need for Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread [Vegan]

  • 8-10 cherry tomatoes/small size tomatoes
  • 3 cups whole wheat flour
  • 2 teaspoons instant dry yeast
  • 2 tablespoons unrefined sugar
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2-3 tablespoons Italian spice mix/herb mix of choice or fresh herbs
  • 4-5 buds of garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup warm water

How to Prepare Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread [Vegan]

  1. Wash the tomatoes. Cut each into four. Blend to get a fine puree. If the seeds are too many, pass through the strainer. You should get 1 cup plus a little extra puree.
  2. Add sugar and yeast to the puree. Stir well.
  3. Heat oil in a wok. Add minced garlic. Stir and turn off the heat.
  4. Take flour in a large bowl or in a large plate. Make a well in the center. Add tomato puree, garlic oil, and salt and herb mix. Gently mix everything to get a shaggy dough. If the dough feels dry, add warm water.
  5. Knead for 7-8 minutes to get a smooth, shiny, and little sticky dough. Transfer dough to an oiled bowl.
  6. Turn around once so that it is evenly coated with oil. Keep in a warm area for 1- 1 1/2 hours or until double.
  7. Grease one 8 1/2 x4 1/2 inch loaf pan.
  8. Punch the risen dough. Shape into a log.   Place it gently into the prepared pan.
  9. Cover and keep to rise until the dough doubles (almost).
  10. Bake in a preheated oven at 360°F for 30-35 minutes or until the loaf turns brown and the bottom sounds hollow when tapped.
  11. Remove from the pan after 7-8 minutes. Cool in the rack. Slice when cold.
    About The Author

    Namita Tiwari

    I live in the Himalayas in India. I am an educationist by profession, a Yoga coach by choice, a birder by love, a nature lover at heart, and a baker by passion. Ambrosia is a blog dedicated to healthy baking using whole grains, local grains, alternative fours, seasonal and local produce. The majority of the delicious recipes on the blog are wholegrain, eggless and vegan.

