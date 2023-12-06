In so many recipes of mine where I use extra virgin olive oil, it doesn’t contribute a lot of flavour because not much is used, but in this recipe I wanted to celebrate its beautiful distinctive flavour. For the olive oil cream we are making an emulsion – the fancy word for blending and holding oil and water together in the silkiest cream ever known to the gods. Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake [Vegan]
Serves
9 in (23cm) cake
Ingredients You Need for Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake [Vegan]
- 4.2 oz (120 g) apples, cored and chopped into 2 cm (¾ in) pieces
- 1 oz (28 g) lemon juice
- 2.1 oz (60 g) mandarin, peeled
- 1 lemon lemon zest, grated
- 1 mandarin mandarin zest, grated
- 8.5 oz (240 g) soy milk
- 3.9 oz (100 g) extra virgin olive oil
- 6 rosemary leaves
- 7.8 oz (220 g) caster (superfine) sugar
- 8.8 oz (250 g) plain (all-purpose) flour
- 2 teaspoons (8g) baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon (4g) bicarbonate of soda (baking soda)
- 1/4 teaspoon (1g) salt
- Demerara sugar for sprinkling
- 1.4 oz (40 g) soy milk
- 3.8 oz (80 g) caster (superfine) sugar
- 2 oz (60 g) extra virgin olive oil
- 0.4 oz (10 g) lemon juice
How to Prepare Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake [Vegan]
For the Olive Oil Cake:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (350°F/gas 4) with an oven shelf in the middle of the oven. Line the base of a 23 cm (9 in) cake tin (pan) with baking parchment.
- Blend the chopped apple, lemon juice, mandarin segments, lemon zest, mandarin zest, soy milk, olive oil and rosemary leaves in a blender until smooth. You can also use an immersion stick blender in a large bowl.
- Whisk the caster sugar, plain flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt together in a large bowl.
- Add the blended liquids to the dry ingredients and mix until mix well combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared tin. Sprinkle Demerara sugar over the top and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and the top springs back when pressed with your fingertips.
- Leave to cool completely on a wire rack, then remove from the tin.
For the Olive Oil Curd:
- Pour the soy milk into a small blending jug or in a microwave bowl and microwave for 20 seconds, or until lukewarm. Alternatively, warm the milk in a small saucepan over a low heat. Add the sugar and olive oil and use a hand-held blender to blend until it is silky, thick and creamy.
- Spread it on top of the cooled cake with a palette knife. This cake keeps very well in an airtight container at room temperature for 3–4 days.
Comments