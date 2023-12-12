Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Chia pudding is my secret weapon for a quick and easy breakfast or snack recipe. It takes less than 5 minutes to throw together, can be made in bigger batches for meal prep throughout the week and is a great source of plant-based omega-3s. If you struggle with getting enough plant-based protein at breakfast time, try making this with soy milk. It’s best to make this recipe the night before you want to enjoy it, since it takes 4 to 6 hours to fully set. This chia pudding can be eaten on its own, or topped with other fruit, nuts or seeds, or any nut or seed butter of your choice! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.
Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate and Almond Chia Pudding [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate and Almond Chia Pudding [Vegan]
For the Chia Pudding:
- 2 cups (480 ml) plant-based milk (soy milk works well)
- 1/4 cup (40 g) and 2 tablespoons (20 g) chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons (15 g) cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon (15 g) almond butter
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup (31 g) fresh raspberries, for topping
Optional Toppings:
- Chopped dried cranberries and chopped pecans
- Fresh or frozen blueberries and almond slivers
- Peanut butter and sliced banana
How to Prepare Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate and Almond Chia Pudding [Vegan]
- Add the plant-based milk, chia seeds, cocoa powder, almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract and salt to a mason jar or a container with a lid. Whisk everything together until all of the ingredients are well combined, then refrigerate it for 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes, whisk all of the ingredients together again. You’ll notice that the chia pudding has slightly thickened. Place it back in the fridge for at least 4 hours to let it thicken further. Note: This step is important to prevent clumps in your chia pudding
- Once you’re ready to enjoy, top it with the raspberries. You can also add any additional toppings, like nut or seed butter, or other fruit, nuts or seeds.
- Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
