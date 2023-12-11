Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These Christmas Hazelnut Cookies with Homemade Nutella are totally guilt free, yet incredibly delicious. Just because it is Christmas, it does not mean we should not care about our health, especially if healthier options are available.
Christmas Hazelnut Cookies with Homemade Nutella [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Christmas Hazelnut Cookies with Homemade Nutella [Vegan]
For the Cookies:
- 1 1/2 cup gluten-free all purpose mix
- 1 cup roasted hazelnuts finely grind
- 1/4 cup roasted hazelnuts roughly grind to sprinkle on top
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup cooled vegan butter I use Earth Balance
- 1/4 cup Maple syrup
- 1/4 cup arrow root powder
- 2 tablespoons Ice cold water you may add more if needed
For the Homemade Nutella:
- 1/2 cup hazelnut butter
- 10 gr dark chocolate melted above the steam in double boiler
- 5 Medjool dates pitted
- 2 tablespoons almond milk you may add more if needed
For the Chocolate Layer:
- 40 gr dark chocolate
- 3 tablespoons Erythritol or coconut sugar sifted
- 4 tablespoons canned coconut cream only the thick part
- Melt the chocolate in a double boiler above steam. Add cream with sweetener and whisk until smooth.
How to Prepare Christmas Hazelnut Cookies with Homemade Nutella [Vegan]
For the Cookies:
- Place all the ingredients except water and maple syrup into a food processor and start pressing the pulse button.
- Continue full speed until it looks like breadcrumbs.
- Add 1 tbs ice cold water and blend again. Add 1tbsp maple syrup and blend again. Keep adding water and maple syrup and continue blending, until the dough forms a ball. Be careful, not to add too much water.
- Remove the dough and shape a ball. Wrap into a plastic warp and palce into a refrigerator of 30min.
- Line your baking sheet with parchment paper and add flour on your working surface to prevent dough from sticking.
Take the ball and gently make it little bit flat. Start rolling slowly, yet powerfully. You may apply plastic wrap on top of the dough to help you to make it easier to work with.
- Keep rolling until you achieve a thickness about 5mm/0.18inch. Don’t worry about the edges, just cut them off and place them into a bowl.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F /180°C.
- Gently insert your cookie cutter on the edge of the dough, remove the edge and slide spatula underneath the cookie. Pull out gently, remove the cookie cutter and place on the baking sheet. Repeat until you have it all done.
- Bake for 10min.
- When ready, carefully transfer to a cookie rack and let it cool down for 15min.
- Apply about 2tsp of nutella in the centre of each cookie and gently press down.
- You will have lots of edge leftovers, so combine them by using plastic wrap by pressing them into a ball and repeating the process. You may add 1 or 2 tsp of water and even 2tsp of butter.
- When ready, attach about 2mm tip to your piping bag and fill with chocolate.
- Begin creating a circle in the middle of the cookie by starting spiral from the centre while moving out. Repeat until all cookies are done, then sprinkle with crashed hazelnuts.
- Carefully transfer cookies to a tray lined with parchment paper and place into a refrigerator for 2 hours.
For the Homemade Nutella:
- Blend dates in a blender with almond milk until smooth. Add hazelnut butter and blend again.
- Melt the chocolate in a double boiler above steam.
- Turn off the heat but leave the chocolate on the stove and gradually add the hazelnut mixture while whisking until smooth.
- Take it off the heat, transfer the mixture to a container with lid and store in a refrigerator.
Notes
To store, keep in a sealed container. If you have more than one layer, divide with plastic wrap. Also cover the top layer with plastic wrap. They may be stored in the refrigerator, or in a cool pantry if you have one. The dough can be refrigerated up to 3 days, as long it is wrapped in a plastic wrap.
