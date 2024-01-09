Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This recipe makes a much fluffier loaf and it’s also sweet, which is perfect for when you’re hosting people and need to quickly bake something delicious that’s still got a healthy concept to it! As for the ingredients, you can add pretty much whatever you want to it, from dried fruit, to nuts, chocolate chips, and any other flavor additions you want ( cacao powder and cinnamon both work really well, depending on what you’re craving).

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread [Vegan]

$2.99 Chocolate Chip Banana Bread [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste