This recipe makes a much fluffier loaf and it’s also sweet, which is perfect for when you’re hosting people and need to quickly bake something delicious that’s still got a healthy concept to it! As for the ingredients, you can add pretty much whatever you want to it, from dried fruit, to nuts, chocolate chips, and any other flavor additions you want ( cacao powder and cinnamon both work really well, depending on what you’re craving).
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread [Vegan]
Cooking Time
60
Ingredients You Need for Chocolate Chip Banana Bread [Vegan]
Dry Ingredients
- 2- 2 1/3 cups self-raising flour (can use GF flour too)
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 heaped tsp baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- vegan dark chocolate chips
Wet Ingredients
- 3 ripe bananas
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup melted coconut oil (or sunflower oil)
- 1/4 cup coconut milk (or any other plant milk)
- 1 flax egg (1 heaped tbsp flax seeds, 3 tbsp water)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
How to Prepare Chocolate Chip Banana Bread [Vegan]
- Pre-heat your oven to 350°F and grease a loaf tin and then line it with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine all your wet ingredients: mash the bananas, add the coconut oil, maple syrup, coconut milk, flax egg, and vanilla extract and whisk together until smooth.
- In another bowl, combine all your dry ingredients apart from the chocolate chips: flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Then pour your wet mixture into your dry ingredients and whisk it all together until smooth and fold in your chocolate chip pieces.
- Spread the batter into your prepared loaf tin and smoothen it out on top with a spatula and sprinkle some chocolate chips and jumbo oats on top for decorative purposes. Bake for approximately 50-60 minutes, or until golden. If unsure, poke a skewer through the loaf and if it comes out clean, then you know the banana bread is baked all the way through.
- Once removed from the oven, let the banana bread cool for around 20 minutes before removing it from the tin, then you can cut it into slices and enjoy!
