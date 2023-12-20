Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This recipe has a cinnamon-zucchini base with a sweet caramel topping, similar to what you would find at the top of a caramel pecan roll. It’s sweet and satisfying without being overly indulgent, so you can enjoy it in the morning without upsetting your stomach for the rest of the day (even if you have a sensitive gut.)
Caramel Pecan Roll Overnight Oatmeal [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Caramel Pecan Roll Overnight Oatmeal [Vegan]
- 1/2 cup plant-based milk of choice (or water)
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1/4-1/3 cup pureed or shredded zucchini or yellow squash (optional)
- 2 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- scant 1/8 teaspoon butter extract (make sure it's vegan) (optional)
- 1-3 teaspoon chia seeds (optional, add extra tbsp liquid if using)
- handful or raisins (optional)
- pinch of salt
- caramel for topping (like a vegan caramel-flavored agave) pecans for topping
How to Prepare Caramel Pecan Roll Overnight Oatmeal [Vegan]
- Combine all ingredients except caramel and pecan, cover, and let sit overnight in the fridge (or at least several hours).
- When ready to eat, heat for a minute and a half in the microwave OR leave cold. Top with pecans and caramel sauce and ENJOY!
Comments