Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This recipe has a cinnamon-zucchini base with a sweet caramel topping, similar to what you would find at the top of a caramel pecan roll. It’s sweet and satisfying without being overly indulgent, so you can enjoy it in the morning without upsetting your stomach for the rest of the day (even if you have a sensitive gut.)

Caramel Pecan Roll Overnight Oatmeal [Vegan]

$2.99 Caramel Pecan Roll Overnight Oatmeal [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste