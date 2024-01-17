Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Beer and mushrooms are an inspirational combination and these beer "butter" mushrooms are the perfect building block for pretty much anything else you want to do in the kitchen. These mushrooms are textured exceptionally and walk the line between buttery and salty perfection. While this glorious dish is incredibly simple, it is guaranteed to become a house favorite.
Beer Butter Mushrooms [Vegan, Grain-Free]
Ingredients You Need for Beer Butter Mushrooms [Vegan, Grain-Free]
- 16 ounces of mushrooms, halved and wiped clean
- 3 tablespoons of vegan butter
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 cup of beer, a lager or pilsner
- 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh oregano, plus 1 tablespoon extra, for garnish
- 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh thyme
- Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
How to Prepare Beer Butter Mushrooms [Vegan, Grain-Free]
- Melt the vegan butter in a skillet over moderate heat.
- Add the garlic and simmer it until fragrant, stirring, for 30 seconds. Do not brown the garlic.
- Add the mushrooms to the skillet and toss them to evenly coat them in vegan butter.
- Slowly pour in the beer, and bring the mixture to a simmer on medium-low heat.
- Add the fresh herbs, kosher salt, and cracked black pepper.
- Poach the mushrooms for around 25-30 minutes while stirring occasionally.
- Garnish them with fresh oregano and serve.
Nutritional Information
Total Calories: 487 | Total Carbs: 22 g | Total Fat: 35 g | Total Protein: 15 g | Total Sodium: 362 g | Total Sugar: 9 g Calculation not including salt to taste.Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Comments
I made this and I\’m sorry to say it\’s horrible! The beer ruined perfectly good garlic "butter" mushrooms in my opinion. Shame because I was really looking forward to it and LOVE beer! :(
This recipe looks AMAZING! Can\’t wait to try it!
For those of us who are gluten-intolerant (or who have celiac\’s), it\’s easy enough to swap for a gluten-free beer…but it would be a good idea to add a disclaimer to that effect.
