1. Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites

Egg bites have exploded in popularity over the past few years, likely because they’re super convenient and packed with protein. Obviously, with the main ingredient being eggs, finding a plant-based alternative can be a bit challenging . . . until now. These Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites by Lauren McNeill use chickpea flour as the main ingredient, which is a great source of protein, fiber and iron and takes on the flavor of whatever it’s seasoned with. It’s also a great option if you want to include beans in your eating pattern but don’t love the texture of them. I added sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli to this recipe to add some extra flavor and nutrients, plus nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. These are the perfect convenient, grab-and-go option for those busy days that the whole family will love! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

2. Christmas Hazelnut Cookies with Homemade Nutella

These Christmas Hazelnut Cookies with Homemade Nutella by Lena Novak are totally guilt free, yet incredibly delicious. Just because it is Christmas, it does not mean we should not care about our health, especially if healthier options are available.

3. Biscoff and Chocolate Pancakes

These Biscoff and Chocolate Pancakes by Bila are the perfect Sunday morning treat. They’re decadent, tasty, and so comforting. Plus, they’re pretty easy to make! If you decide to make an extra batch to share, you will definitely impress whomever is joining you!

4. Easy Pumpkin Muffins

These Easy Pumpkin Muffins by Caroline Doucet made with whole wheat flour. These muffins are made with just a few pantry ingredients. Perfect for a healthy fall snack or dessert.

5. Gingerbread Spiced Pies

When the holidays come around, you cannot miss having anything gingerbread related. On Christmas Day, I would wake up early in the morning and roll cookie dough to make gingerbread cookies. I could just sit in the kitchen all day enveloped with the smell of freshly baked gingerbread cookies. So naturally, I had to make a gingerbread spiced pie that is perfect for the holidays. Try out these Gingerbread Spiced Pies by Helen Au! Credit: Reprinted with permission from Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts by Helen Au. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Helen Au.

6. Fried Biscuits with Cinnamon and Sugar

Your family will eat these Fried Biscuits with Cinnamon and Sugar by Lydia Filgueras before they can be properly plated! Super easy and delicious, these fried biscuits are a wonderful sweet snack or dessert!

7. Everything Bagel Onion Dip

Creamy and delicious Everything Bagel Onion dip — great recipe to make ahead of time for parties. Serve this Everything Bagel Onion Dip by Pavani Nandula with veggies, chips or pretzels.

8. Marinated Tomato Mushroom Bagels

These Marinated Tomato Mushroom Bagels by The Rose and Bean consists of loads of tomato-y flavor, marinated mushrooms, and a hint of smokiness with a touch of sweetness. The longer you have time to leave the veggies to marinate, the better. They’ll become even more flavorful the longer they’re left. This dish is a real showstopper if you’re having friends or family around for brunch and makes for a delicious start to the day.

