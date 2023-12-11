Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Your family will eat these fried biscuits before they can be properly plated! Super easy and delicious, these fried biscuits are a wonderful sweet snack or dessert!
Fried Biscuits with Cinnamon and Sugar [Vegan]
Serves
5
Cooking Time
15
Ingredients You Need for Fried Biscuits with Cinnamon and Sugar [Vegan]
- 1 small can of five biscuits
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon
- oil for frying (I used sunflower oil)
How to Prepare Fried Biscuits with Cinnamon and Sugar [Vegan]
- Cut each biscuit into eight pieces. Mix the cinnamon and sugar together.
- Prepare a baking tray with paper towels.
- Cover the bottom of a heavy skillet or saucepan with about a half inch of oil. Heat over medium high heat until shimmering.
- Work in batches and carefully drop 8 to 10 pieces into the hot oil.
- They will puff and may float a little bit. Turn them over with a fork.
- When both sides are nice and golden, transfer to the paper towels to drain. Sprinkle with or roll in the cinnamon sugar
- Repeat until all the biscuit pieces are cooked.
- To make the cones, cut a piece of parchment paper into 5 inch squares (or something close, you don’t have to be exact). Form into a cone and fold the tip up to close the bottom. Secure it in place with a little tape if you like.
Comments