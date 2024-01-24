Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes)

Source: Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes)

There is nothing better in this world than a fresh, crispy potato. This Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes) by Maha Kailani is even better when coated in a garlicky herby salsa. Batata harra translates literally to “spicy potatoes” and is a well-known mezze that is usually served as a platter for guests. Traditionally, these cubed potatoes are deep-fried, but I love to air fry them, as it is less messy and cuts down on the oil. Alternatively, you can just as easily oven roast them. In this recipe, there are two steps: the first is cooking the potatoes and the second is creating a saucy salsa for the potatoes to be tossed in, to soak up its lemony and garlicky goodness. This is truly a must-try potato dish that elevates a regular roasted potato and makes a great side to any main dish. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.

2. Gluten-Free Mushroom Gravy and Mashed Potatoes

Source: Gluten-Free Mushroom Gravy and Mashed Potatoes

Who doesn’t crave the comforts of vegan mashed potatoes and gravy during the colder months? This Gluten-Free Mushroom Gravy and Mashed Potatoes by Robin Browne has all the feels of regular gravy except it’s totally vegan. The gravy is herb-packed, creamy, and rich in flavor.

3. Pesto Garden Pizza

Source: Pesto Garden Pizza

This Pesto Garden Pizza by Dominique Ebra makes a perfect dinner, and the creamy basil pesto elevates the entire dish!

4. Baby Corn Fritter and Spicy Bell Pepper Stir Fry

Source: Baby Corn Fritter and Spicy Bell Pepper Stir Fry

This Baby Corn Fritter and Spicy Bell Pepper Stir Fry by Pavani Nandula is inspired by an Indo-Chinese favorite — a delicious combination of colorful bell peppers stir-fried with spicy chilis, garlic, and onion combined with crispy baby corn fritters. Double frying the fritters makes them really crunchy, the perfect contrast to the soft peppers. Be sure to add the fritters to the dish right before serving to prevent them from losing their texture!

5. Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread

Source: Herbed Whole Wheat Tomato Garlic Bread

Herbed Tomato Garlic Bread has all the homegrown ingredients. The bread has a burst of flavors. The crumb is super soft. It tastes amazing when toasted and had with cheese spread or with oodles of vegan butter.

6. Ragu With Dairy-Free Ricotta

Source: Ragu With Dairy-Free Ricotta

Whip up this easy, veggie packed 25 min vegan ragu with and a dairy free cashew macadamia ricotta. This Ragu With Dairy-Free Ricotta by Harriet Porterfield is made with peppers, mushrooms and lentils and topped with the creamiest homemade dairy free ricotta! Prepare the ricotta the night before. This recipe makes enough for a big jar of ricotta, which can be enjoyed throughout the week!

7. Avo Toast with Vegg

Source: Avo Toast with Vegg

This Avo Toast with Vegg by Debbie Adler is filling and full of flavor!

8. Apple Cinnamon Rolls

Source: Apple Cinnamon Rolls

These Apple Cinnamon Rolls by Heidrun Kubart are tasty vegan cinnamon rolls with apple pie filling. These homemade apple cinnamon rolls are easy to make, moist, soft, and pretty healthy!

