Most people don’t have a very favorable opinion of pigeons. They think that they’re dirty and mindless, among a few other negative characteristics. However, that totally isn’t true.

Because Miu the pigeon was bred and domesticated, she couldn’t be released into the wild. Fortunately, she was rescued by Palomacy Pigeon & Dove Adoptions and then adopted by Cynthia Zhou. Miu is the sweetest and cuddliest little bird. She follows Cynthia everywhere and gets so excited when Cynthia comes home. She also loves stuffed animals and snuggles with them whenever Cynthia is gone!

This affectionate little pigeon loves being around people, and they love her too! Miu is completely changing people’s perceptions of pigeons every time she leaves the house. Miu is such a great bird that she has inspired Cynthia to save other pigeons, too!

To see more photos of this adorable pigeon and keep up with her, check out Miu’s Instagram!

