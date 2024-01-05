Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
To say that Sally likes her Nan would be a total understatement. This little dachshund is obsessed! She doesn’t live with her Nan, but whenever she goes over for a visit, she immediately demands her Nan’s attention. The duo loves watching birds together on the couch and snuggling. Sally especially loves when Nan blows raspberries on her and rubs her belly.
Nan and Sally have known each other since Sally was just a puppy. They met soon after Nan had lost her husband. Sally was there to Support Nan and give her love through that difficult time. The pair immediately formed a long-lasting special connection.
The connection between Sally and her Nan is so strong that Sally tends to get a little jealous if her Nan isn’t giving her full attention. One time, Sally’s owner’s cousin bought Nan a little statue that looked like Sally. When Nan picked it up, Sally was not too happy. Fortunately, all that was needed to smooth things over was a little bit of snuggling!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Adorable Fluffy Cats Refuse to Leave their Human’s Side [Video]
- Tiny Pups Bring Happiness Back to Man Who Lost His Beloved Dog
- Big Happy Dog is so in Love With His Grandma, He Won’t Stop Giving Her Kisses! (VIDEO)
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments