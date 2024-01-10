Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Watch This Massive Dog Try to be a Lap Dog!

A recent viral video featuring a giant South African Boerboel mastiff named Dex has left the internet in stitches. The comical clip, shared on TikTok by the dog’s human under the username @boerboeladventures, captures Dex engaging in an unexpected and playful interaction with his unsuspecting grandma.

2. These Golden Retrievers Have a House Any Human Would be Jealous of!

One TikTok user has taken “spoiling your pets” to a whole new level. Burgundy Waller, a law student who goes by the handle @chipgirlhere, has recently gained internet fame for the miniature two-story house she built for her two golden retrievers. The canine haven, complete with a dining room, bunk beds, living room, balcony, and even a slide, has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, accumulating a staggering 16.8 million views.

3. Sweet Mama Dog Still at Shelter After Her Puppies All Find Homes

When one-year-old shepherd mix Addison and her seven puppies were left at a Texas shelter, it was unclear if the dogs would survive. The sweet mama dog was emaciated and sick. Her sickness had spread to her puppies, who were also in poor condition. The eight canines were soon pulled from the shelter by Saving Hope Rescue. Amazingly, the sweet mama dog and all of her puppies recovered.

4. Many Marine Animals Use Objects As Hats

For humans, hats help provide shade and protect our heads from sun damage. However, humans aren’t the only animal species that has been spotted donning hats. Indeed, the desire to sport a stylish cap is not even limited to mammals! A wide variety of marine animals also use various objects to cover their heads. Read on to discover the fascinating reasons that marine animals choose to don hats.

5. Invoxia Unveils Smart Pet Tracker, a GPS Tracker and Wellness Device for Pets

Invoxia has introduced the Minitailz Smart Pet Tracker, a cutting-edge AI wearable designed exclusively for dogs and cats. This all-in-one GPS tracker and wellness device for pets not only ensures their safety but also monitors their health with unprecedented accuracy.

6. Montana Man Faces Federal Charges for Killing Thousands of Eagles and Trafficking their Parts

A federal judge issued an arrest warrant for a Montana man, Simon Paul, who failed to appear for an initial court appearance on charges of killing thousands of birds, including bald and golden eagles. The indictment, unsealed last month, reveals that Paul, along with co-defendant Travis John Branson and others, engaged in the illegal killing of approximately 3,600 birds over six years beginning in 2015. The defendants also face charges of trafficking eagle parts on the black market, contributing to an ongoing problem for U.S. wildlife officials.

7. The Ongoing Feud Between Long Islanders and Wild Turkeys

A conflict between the residents of Long Island and a flock of wild turkeys is developing. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, the standoff between humans and birds continues, with legal battles, public outcries, and even viral videos adding fuel to the longstanding controversy.

8. Spotted Black Snake Discovered Chilling in Queensland Toilet

Ah, Australia, the land of adorable fuzzy creatures like koalas and quokkas, but also of terrifying (but important) creatures like crocodiles and spiders the size of your hand. Recently, one Queensland resident had an unexpected run-in with a scaly local. After entering a public toilet, the person was shocked to discover that a spotted black snake had managed to make their way into the toilet bowl. Alarmed, they called a snake catcher for help corralling the reptile.

9. New Caledonia Court Halts Shark Culling Amid Environmental Outcry

In a bold move reverberating through the waves of New Caledonia, a Noumea court has put a stop to the controversial practice of shark culling. This decision came after a string of shark attacks last year, including one that tragically claimed the life of an Australian tourist. But the court, in a judgment released on December 28, deemed these culls “disproportionate” in safeguarding human lives.

10. Millions of Plastic Pellets Have Washed Ashore on Spain’s Northwestern Beaches

In a startling environmental emergency, the serene beaches of Spain’s northwestern Galicia region have been invaded by millions of tiny plastic pellets. These pellets, often whimsically called ‘mermaid tears‘ but more technically known as nurdles, have transformed the coast into a distressing scene of pollution.

