1. Hiking Cat Named Casper Loves Adventures

A cat named Casper is proving that dogs are not the only excellent hiking companions in the animal kingdom! A rescued Maine Coon cat, one-year-old Casper lives with his human Juliet Turner in the United Kingdom. Although Casper was primarily a house cat when he lived with his former family, he has discovered a new passion after landing in his new home.

2. Mama Dog and Puppy Melt Hearts in Viral Video

A mama dog named Petra is going viral after her humans posted an adorable TikTok video of her and one of her newborn puppies. The sweet video melted viewers’ hearts.

3. Hysterical Video of Dog Attending “Surgery” for Toy Goes Viral

As many dog paw-rents know, our canine friends can be a little “ruff” with their toys. However, this does not mean that they don’t love them. Indeed, many dogs can grow very attached to their toys. This seems to be the case for one Golden Retriever whose owner kindly performed “surgery” on a plush toy the pup had destroyed.

4. Linda Blair’s Midlife Calling: From Hollywood Stardom to Animal Advocacy

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, actress and activist Linda Blair opened up about a transformative “midlife crisis” that reshaped the trajectory of her life. Famous for her breakout role in the 1973 horror classic, The Exorcist, Blair revealed that the pinnacle of her Hollywood success prompted a profound self-reflection, leading her to discover what she describes as her “life’s calling.”

5. Police Seize Dozens of Animals, Alive and Dead, from Virginia Zoo

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office recently released warrants detailing the shocking findings from an investigation into the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County. The investigation, initiated by the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit in collaboration with Virginia State Police, has uncovered distressing conditions and practices at the zoo.

6. Argentina’s Environmental Future Under Threat with Climate Denier Javier Milei

Argentina stands at a crossroads as Javier Milei, the president-elect, prepares to take office on December 10. Known for his far-right views and climate change denial, Milei’s upcoming presidency raises concerns about the future of environmental policies in Argentina.

7. EU Blasts OPEC for Blocking Crucial Climate Deal at COP28

In a bold move, the European Union’s climate chief condemned OPEC’s attempt to hinder a groundbreaking deal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. This potential deal aims to phase out fossil fuels, the primary driver of Climate change. The EU climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, described OPEC’s intervention as “unhelpful” and “out of whack” with the urgent need for climate action.

8. World Bank Focusing More on Climate change Says New President, Ajay Banga

In a significant shift, the World Bank, under the leadership of its new president Ajay Banga, is intensifying its focus on climate change. The former Mastercard CEO, Ajay Banga, known for his innovative leadership, has embarked on a mission to reorient the World Bank’s approach towards Global warming issues since his appointment in June. This move represents a notable change from the bank’s previous conservative stance on climate-related lending and fossil fuel investments.

