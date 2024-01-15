Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Rescue Dog Makes Miraculous Recovery from Heatstroke

Heatstroke is no joke, particularly for dogs. Canines are not able to regulate their body temperatures as well as humans, making them particularly susceptible to this problem. Recently, one rescue dog in Florida was out for a hike with her humans when she collapsed from heatstroke. The dog, named Zeta, was rushed to the veterinarian. When she arrived, they were not sure that the pup would survive.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Video of Australian Cattle Dog Running Stuns Internet

An Australian Cattle Dog named Winnie has stunned the internet after her human posted an amazing video of her running at full speed. Although Greyhounds are the fastest dogs, Winnie gives them some competition!

Click here to read the full story!

3. Smart Golden Retriever Senses Something Is Wrong as Human Struggles with Anemia Symptoms

Dogs are amazingly intelligent creatures who can be trained to perform a variety of tasks. However, as one smart Golden Retriever named Winston proves, sometimes they simply know exactly what to do, no training required!

Click here to read the full story!

4. Mouse Caught Tidying Man’s Shed Every Night

In a small shed in Builth Wells, Powys, Wales, wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook discovered an unlikely helper tidying up his workspace every night. For two months, Holbrook noticed that items he left out of place were mysteriously returned to their proper spots by the morning, so he decided to investigate.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Many Marine Animals Washed Up Dead on South Australian Beach

Large numbers of deceased marine animals mysteriously washed up on a beach in South Australia. There is no official count of the animals who died, although it is at least 60 creatures. Species that have been discovered among the deceased marine animals include wobbegong and Port Jackson sharks, Australian salmon, ling fish, stingrays, snapper, crabs, sea slugs, crayfish, and sea urchins.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Unveiling the Magic Behind Animal Noises in Wildlife Documentaries

Wildlife documentaries, like the BBC’s Planet Earth III, captivate us with stunning visuals of animals in the wild. But did you know that many of the sounds accompanying these images aren’t as authentic as you might think? This revelation might just change the way you watch these shows forever.

Click here to read the full story!

