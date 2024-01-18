Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Are you a stomach sleeper? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out this video! User Root cause medical clinic on TikTok shares the dangers that this common sleeping position can have on your back health, going as far as to call it the “absolute worst way to sleep.”
When you sleep on your stomach, it causes neck hyperextension rotation. This can result in pinched nerves and back pain. When you lay down on the mattress, your body weight puts a lot of pressure on your spine and hips, and your head is just left floating there. This ultimately causes terrible alignment.
If you are finding that you often wake up with back or neck pain, this may be the root of your problems! Instead of sleeping on your stomach, you can try sleeping on your side. This will help take the strain off of your back and allow you to be in better alignment. You can also try sleeping on your back with a pillow under your knees to ensure that you maintain the natural curve of your lower back.
Related Content:
- Are We Really Meant to Sleep in 8 Hour Cycles?
- How to Improve Sleep Habits and Handle Pandemic-Related Insomnia
- Kick Your Insomnia With These 5 Sleep-Inducing Plant-Based Foods
- 10 Foods You Should Eat for a Good Night’s Sleep
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments