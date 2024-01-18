Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Are you a stomach sleeper? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out this video! User Root cause medical clinic on TikTok shares the dangers that this common sleeping position can have on your back health, going as far as to call it the “absolute worst way to sleep.”

When you sleep on your stomach, it causes neck hyperextension rotation. This can result in pinched nerves and back pain. When you lay down on the mattress, your body weight puts a lot of pressure on your spine and hips, and your head is just left floating there. This ultimately causes terrible alignment.

If you are finding that you often wake up with back or neck pain, this may be the root of your problems! Instead of sleeping on your stomach, you can try sleeping on your side. This will help take the strain off of your back and allow you to be in better alignment. You can also try sleeping on your back with a pillow under your knees to ensure that you maintain the natural curve of your lower back.

