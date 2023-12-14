Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

New York City is grappling with a surge in respiratory illnesses, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The alarming data follows a 30% increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients, with young children and seniors being the most affected. The city is part of a larger trend, with several hotspots across the nation experiencing heightened concentrations of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), and influenza. This concerning trifecta has been coined “the tripledemic.”

Georgia and South Carolina emerged as the two worst-hit states in the country, contributing to the nationwide health concern. The Tri-State area, along with many Southern states, the Southwest, and California, are grappling with elevated levels of these respiratory illnesses. However, upstate New York is experiencing comparatively lower levels of infection.

The combination of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza has created a challenging scenario for public health officials. Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, emphasized that these are not new pathogens but a convergence of common seasonal illnesses. Known preventive measures, such as staying home when sick, practicing good hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated, remain crucial.

In addition to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the CDC reports an uptick in flu hospitalizations. In the last week of November and the beginning of December, there were 5,753 flu-related hospitalizations, a significant increase from the previous week’s 4,268 cases.

Dr. Englund stresses the importance of staying up-to-date with vaccinations, particularly for COVID-19. She notes that the virus continues to mutate, rendering previous vaccines less effective. Currently, the CDC is closely monitoring the JN.1 variant, derived from an Omicron subvariant, which constitutes about a fifth of current cases.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: