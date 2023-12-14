Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
New York City is grappling with a surge in respiratory illnesses, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The alarming data follows a 30% increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients, with young children and seniors being the most affected. The city is part of a larger trend, with several hotspots across the nation experiencing heightened concentrations of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), and influenza. This concerning trifecta has been coined “the tripledemic.”
Georgia and South Carolina emerged as the two worst-hit states in the country, contributing to the nationwide health concern. The Tri-State area, along with many Southern states, the Southwest, and California, are grappling with elevated levels of these respiratory illnesses. However, upstate New York is experiencing comparatively lower levels of infection.
The combination of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza has created a challenging scenario for public health officials. Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, emphasized that these are not new pathogens but a convergence of common seasonal illnesses. Known preventive measures, such as staying home when sick, practicing good hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated, remain crucial.
In addition to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the CDC reports an uptick in flu hospitalizations. In the last week of November and the beginning of December, there were 5,753 flu-related hospitalizations, a significant increase from the previous week’s 4,268 cases.
Dr. Englund stresses the importance of staying up-to-date with vaccinations, particularly for COVID-19. She notes that the virus continues to mutate, rendering previous vaccines less effective. Currently, the CDC is closely monitoring the JN.1 variant, derived from an Omicron subvariant, which constitutes about a fifth of current cases.
Related Content:
- BBC Report Uncovers Widespread Health Risks from Gas Flaring in the Gulf
- Air Pollution Can Make Covid-19 Hit Like a Decade of Aging, Study Finds
- 15 Plant-Based Recipes to Boost Lung Health
- 10 Best Plant-Based Foods for Lung Health
- Rising Pollution in India is Sending Children to Hospitals
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments