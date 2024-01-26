Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
An article recently published in the Daily Mail struck fear into the hearts of many plant-based people. Titled “Warning vegans! Animal proteins are crucial for healthy aging, major study of 50,000 women shows,” the article discussed the results of a study conducted by Tufts University that investigated how protein consumption by women in middle life affects health as they age. However, an article written by Robbie Lockie and published in Vegconomist was quick to point out that the Daily Mail piece distorts some of the study’s findings.
Source: Lex Clips/YouTube
The Daily Mail article argues that the study found animal proteins were necessary for healthy aging. This argument is taken out of context from the actual findings of researchers, says Lockie. Instead, the findings of the Tufts University study appear to point to the health benefits of consuming plant-based proteins.
Researchers began collecting data for the study in 1984. They included 48,762 female participants who were under the age of 60 at the time. All of the participants were healthcare workers. The study followed these women until 2016. Throughout that time, researchers collected data about the participant’s protein consumption through validated food frequency questionnaires. Information about the participants’ total protein, animal protein, dairy protein (a subset of animal protein), and plant protein consumption was derived from their answers to these questionnaires.
Ultimately, researchers showed that “Women who consume higher amounts of protein, especially protein from plant-based sources develop fewer chronic diseases and are more likely to be healthier overall as they age”. This quote is pulled directly from a Tufts University press release detailing the study’s results. The title of this press release? “Diets Rich in Plant Protein May Help Women Stay Healthy as They Age”. Both this title, and the study’s results, show a positive association between plant protein consumption and healthy aging.
As Lockie points out, it is unclear whether any participants in the study consumed only protein from plant-based sources. Therefore, the study cannot be used to assess the health benefits or risks of a vegan diet. Instead, its results seem to indicate that more research on this topic is needed.
Many prominent health organizations, including the World Health Organization, the American Dietetic Association, and the British Dietetic Association, actually are supportive of plant-based diets. Not only can these diets be healthy for people of nearly every age and life stage, but they can also significantly reduce the negative impact of the agricultural industry on the environment. Indeed, the United Nations has even called on people to transition to eating more plant-based foods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Lockie argues that articles like that which was published in the Daily Mail spread misinformation about the safety of a vegan diet. The narrative that plant-based diets are unhealthy and damaging only serves to polarize us, he says. Indeed, instead of being dangerous, plant-based diets appear to have multiple benefits for both the health of humans and the earth.
Sign this petition to Ask Major Grocery Stores to Carry More Plant-Based Products!
Related Content:
- Plant-Based Nutrition is Key to Improving Cancer Statistics
- Excessive Protein Consumption Pollutes Drinking Water, New Study Finds
- New Study Uses Identical Twins to Show Benefits of Vegan Diet
- World Health Organization Says Your Plant-Based Diet Can Help Save Earth
- Report Backed by United Nations Urges People to Eat Plant-Based to Stop Climate Change!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments