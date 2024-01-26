Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An article recently published in the Daily Mail struck fear into the hearts of many plant-based people. Titled “Warning vegans! Animal proteins are crucial for healthy aging, major study of 50,000 women shows,” the article discussed the results of a study conducted by Tufts University that investigated how protein consumption by women in middle life affects health as they age. However, an article written by Robbie Lockie and published in Vegconomist was quick to point out that the Daily Mail piece distorts some of the study’s findings.

Source: Lex Clips/YouTube

The Daily Mail article argues that the study found animal proteins were necessary for healthy aging. This argument is taken out of context from the actual findings of researchers, says Lockie. Instead, the findings of the Tufts University study appear to point to the health benefits of consuming plant-based proteins.

Researchers began collecting data for the study in 1984. They included 48,762 female participants who were under the age of 60 at the time. All of the participants were healthcare workers. The study followed these women until 2016. Throughout that time, researchers collected data about the participant’s protein consumption through validated food frequency questionnaires. Information about the participants’ total protein, animal protein, dairy protein (a subset of animal protein), and plant protein consumption was derived from their answers to these questionnaires.

Ultimately, researchers showed that “Women who consume higher amounts of protein, especially protein from plant-based sources develop fewer chronic diseases and are more likely to be healthier overall as they age”. This quote is pulled directly from a Tufts University press release detailing the study’s results. The title of this press release? “Diets Rich in Plant Protein May Help Women Stay Healthy as They Age”. Both this title, and the study’s results, show a positive association between plant protein consumption and healthy aging.

As Lockie points out, it is unclear whether any participants in the study consumed only protein from plant-based sources. Therefore, the study cannot be used to assess the health benefits or risks of a vegan diet. Instead, its results seem to indicate that more research on this topic is needed.

Many prominent health organizations, including the World Health Organization, the American Dietetic Association, and the British Dietetic Association, actually are supportive of plant-based diets. Not only can these diets be healthy for people of nearly every age and life stage, but they can also significantly reduce the negative impact of the agricultural industry on the environment. Indeed, the United Nations has even called on people to transition to eating more plant-based foods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Lockie argues that articles like that which was published in the Daily Mail spread misinformation about the safety of a vegan diet. The narrative that plant-based diets are unhealthy and damaging only serves to polarize us, he says. Indeed, instead of being dangerous, plant-based diets appear to have multiple benefits for both the health of humans and the earth.

Sign this petition to Ask Major Grocery Stores to Carry More Plant-Based Products!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: