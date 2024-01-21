Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

You can probably go out and buy everything on this list of OGP articles at a store or supermarket with little mess, effort, or know-how. But, where is the fun in that?

Hobbies are great. Ones that keep you in delicious beverages, clothed, fed, and with a sense of fulfillment and achievement are even better.

If you have some time on your hands, a little inclination, imagination, and a sense of adventure, why have a look at some of these OGP ‘How to Make’ guides and get ready to impress your friends and yourself with what you can create?

1. Grapeless Wine

Both cider and wine are alcoholic beverages made by fermenting fruit. Typically, we associate wine with grapes and cider with apples, but in reality, there are lots of fruits that can be used to make both wine and cider. We can even have a crisp, white apple wine! Though these “country” wines don’t get a lot of respect in high-brow circles, they are really fun to make and a pleasure to drink with friends and family. Plus, people don’t have much expectation as to how it’s supposed to taste. Read on to learn all about Making Homemade Wine without Grapes.

2. Herbal Sun Tea

There is something nostalgic about brewing a big jar of sun tea on a summer afternoon and sipping it over ice on the porch. Traditionally, sun tea is made with black tea and sugar that is left to brew in the hot sun. However, with the rise of herbal teas, or tisanes, there is nothing to say that you can go ahead and brew yourself a jar of your favorite herbal variety. Here is How to Make Herbal Sun Tea on a Hot Summer’s Afternoon.

3. Sauerkraut

The benefit of making sauerkraut at home is that it doesn’t have to be pasteurized, as supermarket products usually do. Pasteurization kills some of the quality bacteria the fermentation process produces and enzymes within raw foods. With homespun sauerkraut, we can get all of the good stuff, as well as tailor the flavors to our preferences. Plus, it’s fun and easy to do. Read on to learn How to Make Sauerkraut at Home.

4. Fruit Powders

Fruit powders are dried fruits that have been pulverized into powder form. Why would one do that, one might ask. Well, there are lots of ways to use fruit powders, from using them to color or flavor baked goods to adding nutrition to smoothies, yogurt, and ice cream. They especially make sense if you find yourself with an overabundance of fruit that you couldn’t possibly get through before it turns bad. Check out this guide to How to Make and Use Fruit Powders.

5. Birdbath

Birdbaths are nothing new in the home garden, and we are all familiar with those basic concrete basin designs that have been around for years. However, for the creative types, the DIY-ers of the world, and the upcyclers out there, there are many cool and creative designs for those interested in adding one to their yard. These are designs that don’t require a lot of tools or skill, but they make fine birdbaths nonetheless. Take a look at these 5 Ways to Make Your Own Birdbath for the Garden (From Upcycled Materials).

6. Fire Pit

Building a backyard firepit is a fun project and one that can encourage us to get outside a little more often. They are particularly lovely in the early spring and autumn when temperatures are pleasant besides a fire, and mosquitoes aren’t as troublesome. Of course, a campfire in the summertime and winter can be a joy, too. Before citing and constructing a firepit, it’s a good idea to think about the ways it might be used. This can help with positioning, adding additional features like a grill or patio, and getting family and friends fired up to join in on the fun. Check out these helpful Tips for Making and Using a Backyard Fire Pit.

7. Off-Grid Washing Machine

Off-grid living is a challenging yet rewarding way to live. Though going fully into it isn’t for everyone, there are lots of tricks and tips we can all take from life without limitless electricity. One that can be very useful for many is the off-grid washing machine. Making laundry detergents, fabric softeners, whiteners, and stain removers is easy for anyone, and it is yet one more way we can be more active stewards of the planet. Learn How to Make an Off-Grid Washing Machine and DIY Laundry Products to Go with It.

8. Slippers

There is nothing quite like slipping your cold feet into a soft, warm pair of slippers in the evening. In the age of DIY and upcycling, it comes as no surprise that there are some great tutorials and instructions for making your own pair. A pair of homemade slippers might be a lovely gift for family and friends (as long as you know their shoe size) and is something a little different than going for the shop-bought kind. Have a look at these 5 Fun Ways to Make Your Own Slippers at Home.

9. Hand Warmers

Nothing is quite so uncomfortable as frozen fingers, unable to work the keyboard or hold those knitting needles, and hand warmers are an easy, effective solution. While those little disposable hand warmers surprisingly aren’t especially toxic, they do create a constant stream of waste. There are reusable alternatives on the market, but another option is to simply make hand warmers from materials that are likely already in our homes. With only a fairly modest material list and a reasonable skillset for any adult or teenager, in the span of one crafty afternoon, anyone could have hands nuzzled up to some DIY hand warmers. Learn here How to Make Your Own Reusable Hand Warmers.

10. Green Bean Teepee

Green beans are a vining plant and need something to grow up to keep their tendrils off the ground and from climbing up and around other plants in your garden. This doesn’t mean that you have to have some elaborate climbing frame or your beans to grow up. A few canes and a bit of string or wire with have you set for creating some teepees for your beans. Not only are these efficient, but they also make some quite attractive non-permanent architecture for your gardenscape. Read here to learn How to Make a Teepee for Growing Vining Green Beans.

