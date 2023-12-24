Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One of the most environmentally responsible things we can do is use materials and resources that have already been pulled from the earth, processed, and used before. In other words, secondhand items are a good way of doing good for the planet.

They are also a great way to express warm sentiments when giving gifts. Though initially, the idea of a present that is used seems off, it’s something that can show real insight into the recipient and thoughtfulness from the giver. Secondhand presents require forethought and time to locate.

Certainly, some items aren’t ideal as secondhand presents, but lots and lots of things are. There are previously owned gifts well-suited for any age and just about any interest. They may or may not cost less, but they will certainly cost the planet less. So, maybe it is time we start reconsidering how we buy presents this year and next.

Here are some great items to start with:

Books

Even in a world that has more or less transitioned to digital when it comes to reading, books are great gifts. They are simply a different experience to read. Physical have something weighty and meaningful about them. A great way to give used books as a magnificent gift is to seek out early editions, signed editions, or old hardback editions. Finding a book that someone loves rather than a new one works even better.

Toys

By the nature of what they are, something kids like for a limited time, secondhand toys are rampant, and most children— especially very young ones— aren’t going to be examining them to see if they are brand new. This is also a great thing for older siblings to give to younger siblings, citing the toys that little brother or sister loves and passing them over. How cool!

Electronics

Secondhand electronics are much different these days than they used to be. They go through lots of checks before being sold, and because of so many updates and version 2.0s, we have a ridiculous amount of quality electronics in need of new homes. Rather than buying a new computer, big-screen TV, iPhone, or iPad, why not find one with loads of life left in it for a fraction of the sticker price?

Jewelry

Antique and secondhand jewelry can have loads of character and style. Plus, new jewelry just seems a bit thoughtless. Finding a wonderful old necklace or bracelet, a wonderfully suited set of earrings, or a funky brooch, means you’ve done more than going into a jewelry store and grabbing something pricey.

Clothing

Secondhand clothing makes a lot of sense ethically and environmentally, and it can be awesome for gift-giving as well. Finding authentic, vintage shirts for favorite bands, products, places, and brands will resonate with recipients. Repurposing some old Jeans with cool patches can work. Funky jackets and suits can create real smiles.

Gift Baskets

Rather than going out and buying a pre-made gift basket, a more meaningful way to do it is to buy a secondhand basket from a thrift store. Then, take it to the supermarket and fill it with all the favorite things of the person or family meant to receive it.

Vintage Kitchen Stuff

Vintage kitchen stuff is very different than buying someone a toaster. A nice, well-loved cast iron pot or skillet is an awesome gift. Groovy old plates, mugs, silverware, utensils, and so on can be great presents. Antique crocks are perfect gifts, and collectible cups or salt-and-pepper shakers might fit someone to a T. Many more cool kitchen items work as quality secondhand finds.

Antiques

Antiques are amazing gifts. They have a history. They demonstrate some knowledge of the person receiving them. They don’t come off as cheap or uninterested. Due to what they are, they immediately have a sense of sentiment and pensiveness.

Framed Photos

Much like reading materials, most of our photographs are now relegated to digital depictions. That’s why printed photos have a bit more oomph as a gift these days. Head to the thrift store and pick up an attractive frame to put that photo in, and that’s a great gift, particularly for parents and grandparents.

Games & Puzzles

Particularly for the holidays, board games and puzzles are a pinpoint present for getting the family to interact and share time. Give them as a gift for the night before Christmas. The real gift will be having some fun together.

Secondhand gifts for Christmases, birthdays, and other special occasions are doable, respectable, and worthy. It’s more a matter of putting some thought into it as opposed to finding something new.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: