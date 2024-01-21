Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In November, the governor of the U.S Virgin Islands declared a state of emergency after unsafe levels of lead and copper were found in St. Croix’s drinking water. Shortly after, President Biden also declared an emergency. Months later, there is still no agreement on when it will be safe to consume the water again.
High levels of lead can lead to serious health issues, particularly in children. Lead exposure has been linked to brain damage, slower growth and development, and lower IQs. Residents of St. Croix, which is the largest of the U.S Virgin Islands, also complained of red and brown water coming from their taps.
In response to the emergency, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands has taken several measures. These include distributing water vouchers, offering a 75-dollar water bill credit, installing lead-free equipment, and offering free lead testing for children below the age of six. They also began distributing free water filters as well as providing free testing for lead and copper contamination.
Despite the declaration of an emergency, there has been some confusion over the severity of the issue. This is due to two distinctly different results from water testing by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The first round of testing, which was carried out in partnership with researchers from the University of the Virgin Islands, found that 38 out of 108 samples had high levels of contamination. However, subsequent testing revealed results that did not show the same levels of contamination.
Nevertheless, the EPA found that the island’s water distribution system is deteriorating due to advanced age. It is over 60 years old. Additionally, many residents still do not feel safe consuming the water. A class action lawsuit has been filed against the territory’s Water and Power Authority and Seven Seas Water Corporation by a group of residents.
In addition to continued response to the water crisis on St. Croix, authorities are expected to begin lead screening on nearby islands soon.
