In Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, a health crisis is unfolding, with children bearing the brunt of a severe air pollution problem. The city’s hospitals are packed with young patients, struggling to breathe in the toxic smog that has enveloped the area for weeks.

Source: Reuters/YouTube

The pediatric emergency rooms are scenes of distress, with parents anxiously holding nebulizing devices to their children’s faces, hoping to ease their respiratory distress. The waiting lines for treatment are growing longer as the air quality worsens.

Lahore, once celebrated as the city of gardens, has now, unfortunately, earned the title of having the world’s worst air quality. The problem intensifies in cooler months due to temperature inversion, trapping pollutants close to the ground and exacerbating health issues, especially among children.

Health officials have observed a startling 50% increase in pediatric patients with respiratory problems in the last month alone. Dr. Maria Iftikhar, witnessing the crisis first-hand, reports a significant surge in patients presenting with upper and lower respiratory tract infections.

The situation in Lahore reflects a global crisis, with outdoor air Pollution contributing to a staggering number of deaths among children worldwide. In Pakistan, air Pollution ranks among the top five causes of death.

The provincial health system is under tremendous pressure, with hospitals on high alert, dedicating beds and ventilators for emergency respiratory cases. Despite this, the pediatric hospitals are overwhelmed, struggling to keep up with the rising demand for care.

Authorities have identified several causes for this toxic cloud, including crop burning, poor fuel quality in vehicles, and industrial activity. Efforts to address these issues include partial lockdowns, mask promotion campaigns, and reaching out to neighboring countries for collaborative solutions.

However, the challenge remains daunting. Curbing practices like crop burning without jeopardizing food security require significant investment in specialized equipment for farmers. Lahore’s crisis is a stark reminder of the urgent need for environmental action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

