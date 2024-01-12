Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A recent study conducted by scientists at the University of Toronto and Ocean Conservancy reveals that the majority of meat and plant-based alternatives are contaminated with tiny plastic particles linked to serious health issues, including cancer. This revelation comes on the heels of another study that exposed bottled water as a carrier of toxic nanoparticles.

The research involved testing 16 different protein sources, ranging from chicken nuggets and beef steaks to fish fillets and plant-based burgers. Shockingly, 90 percent of these products contained microplastics, with potential health implications that remain largely unknown. Even plant-based alternatives, often considered a healthier choice, were not exempt from this contamination. However, they did have less plastic in them, as two samples showed 40 and 25 rubber particles, respectively.

The tiny plastic particles, known as nano- or microplastics, have been linked to various health issues, including cancer, heart disease, dementia, and fertility problems. One top sirloin steak tested in the study contained a staggering 90 rubber particles. The study’s co-author, Dr. Britta Baechler, emphasizes that the plastic Pollution crisis is affecting everyone, regardless of dietary choices, and action is needed to address its pervasive forms.

While the exact pathways of microplastics into our food are not entirely clear, researchers speculate that contamination may occur during food production and distribution, packaging, ingredient addition, or through airborne particles. The study highlights the need for further research to understand the extent of the problem and determine the sources of these microplastics.

The team purchased protein and plant-based samples from two supermarkets in Portland, Oregon. The samples, including seafood and plant-based proteins, were broken down over 24 hours and soaked in a detergent solution to remove the remaining fatty material. The researchers then examined 124 randomly selected samples to determine the amount and type of microplastics present.

Microplastic consumption has been associated with inflammation, cell and tissue damage, and worsening symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). While researchers acknowledge that more research is needed to understand the full extent of the issue, the existing information raises significant concerns about the impact of microplastics on human health.

